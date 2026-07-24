Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright strongly criticised men who label women “gold diggers” for expecting financial support in relationships

The 59-year-old actress argued that a man should take pride in taking care of the woman he is dating and should not wait until she asks for everything

Wright also delivered a blunt message to men who cannot afford the financial demands of relationships: date according to your level or stay away from dating

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has shared her controversial views on relationships, particularly the age-old debate over women and money.

Speaking during an interview, the 59-year-old actress rejected the term “gold digger” and questioned why men use it to describe women who expect financial support from their partners.

Bukky Wright criticises men who label women “gold diggers” for expecting financial support in relationships. Photos: Bukky Wright.

Source: UGC

‘What do you expect her to dig?’

Wright, who recently revealed why she initially left Nigeria, said she dislikes hearing men call women gold diggers.

“I hate it when I hear men calling women gold diggers. What do you expect her to dig? Sh*t? No, I won’t… I won’t advise any woman to dig anything less than gold,” she said.

The actress also argued that men should naturally understand their responsibilities in relationships.

According to Wright, a woman should not always have to ask before her partner supports her financially.

‘Don’t date if you cannot afford it’

When asked whether men who lack the financial capacity to support a woman should avoid dating, Wright gave a direct answer.

“Then don’t! Don’t date if you cannot afford it! Or you date according to your level,” she said.

Watch X video of Bukky Wright speaking about relationships here:

Reactions trail Bukky Wright's confession about relationship

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ChiefLier stated:

"If it’s for the side of a married man, then it’s fine. It’s sad we have people like this to be giving advice that will end lot of ladies single with their kids with them"

@Jayeolajohnson3 noted:

"So this aunty no get sense like this since omoh!! So according to her if he can afford 10 he should go for 10 women. This woman should better stick to crying in movies"

Bukky Wright argues that a man should take pride in taking care of the woman he is dating. Photo: Bukky Wright.

Source: Instagram

Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

Bukky Wright firmly disowned the fraudulent post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers.

Source: Legit.ng