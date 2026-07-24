Super Eagles striker Akor Adams completed a move to Italian Serie A side Venezia after leaving Sevilla in Spain

Adams denied that his transfer to the newly promoted club was driven by money, pointing to the club's project instead

The financial details of Adams' four-year deal revealed that he took a pay cut from what he earned at Sevilla

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has addressed the controversy surrounding his transfer to Italian Serie A club Venezia, insisting that the decision was not driven by financial gain despite the move raising eyebrows among Nigerian football fans.

Adams, who has built his career across Europe through spells in Norway and France before landing in Spain with Sevilla, completed a switch to the newly promoted Italian side in a deal that caught many supporters off guard.

The reaction in Nigeria was largely sceptical, with many fans suggesting Adams had prioritised money over footballing ambition by choosing a club that had only recently returned to the top flight. Adams addressed those claims directly in his first interview with the club.

“I chose to come here because I see the extraordinary project Venezia is building, and I want to contribute to writing a new chapter in its history... I'm proud to be a part of all this,” he said via Venezia official website.

Akor Adams salary at Venezia

Far from benefiting financially, Adams actually took a reduction in wages to complete the move. According to Tutto Sports, Venezia paid €16 million to secure his signature, with the fee potentially rising to €23 million through add-ons.

His annual salary at Venezia stands at €1.5 million, which is lower than the €1.88 million he earned per year at Sevilla. His contract runs for four years and includes performance bonuses, among them a clause tied to the club maintaining their Serie A status.

The salary details effectively undermined the narrative that Adams prioritised earnings in choosing his next club. Instead, the striker appears to have bet on himself and on Venezia's ambitions, accepting a pay cut in exchange for what he described as a meaningful project.

Adams had previously played in the Ligue 1 in France and the Norwegian top flight before earning his move to Sevilla, where he continued his development as one of Nigeria's more promising attacking talents on the European scene.

Nigerians reacts to Adams’ move

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted after Super Eagles forward Akor Adams completed a permanent move to Venezia.

Fans believed that their rising star forward should have moved to a bigger club from Sevilla, and not a newly promoted club in the Italian Serie A.

Source: Legit.ng