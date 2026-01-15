Davido’s $50,000 bet, which would have paid out a massive $348,000 (N495 million), went down the drain

Moments after the defeat, the singer shared a picture of himself cooling off with a luxury meal, sending a clear message to fans

Despite the financial blow, Davido didn't stick around for the third-place playoffs, as he was seen heading to his private jet to leave the host nation

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after losing a massive $348,000 (approximately N495 million) in a wager following Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco in the 2026 AFCON semi-final match played on Wednesday, January 14.

The Super Eagles, who fought gallantly through 120 minutes of intense football, eventually bowed out after a tense penalty shootout that ended 4–2 in favour of the host nation.

Morocco’s goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, emerged as the match hero, stopping two crucial Nigerian penalties and sending his country into the final.

Davido shares a picture of himself cooling off with a luxury meal after losing N465m bet. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Before the match kicked off, Davido had taken to social media to reveal his bet slip, announcing that he had wagered $50,000 on Nigeria to reach the final.

With a potential return of $348,000 if the Eagles won, the singer confidently wrote:

“Nigerians to make the finals and I’ll double my stake on my slip.”

Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their kicks during the shootout, ending Nigeria’s AFCON dream and wiping out Davido’s near half-a-billion-naira payout in a single night.

Shortly after the defeat, he posted a photo of himself winding down with a well-seasoned grilled fish meal, seemingly unbothered by the outcome of the game or the value of the collapsed bet.

He later shared another update showing he was already airborne, leaving Morocco hours after the disappointment.

Screenshot of Davido's post after Super Eagles' defeat. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing blasts Samuel Chukwueze

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted to Samuel Chukwueze’s penalty miss during Nigeria’s heartbreaking loss to Morocco in the 2026 AFCON semi-final clash.

During the penalty shoot-out, Nigeria had a chance to take the lead when Chukwueze stepped up for the side’s second kick.

Instead, the winger struck the ball too tamely, sending it directly into the waiting hands of Morocco’s goalkeeper.

Nkechi Blessing, who followed the match live, took to Instagram moments after the game to voice her frustration, writing:

“Samuel Chukwueze make I no talk wetin dey my mind. You dey play penalty like woman, even me no fit play that kind ball.”

Stanley Nwabali reacts to Super Eagles' defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's reaction after Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chippa United goalkeeper shared a post on his X page, communicating his emotions after falling short in consecutive AFCONs for Nigeria.

Fans applauded the goalkeeper's performance for putting up a fight, even though it did not eventually go the way he would have wanted.

Source: Legit.ng