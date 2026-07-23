SBM Intelligence's Q2 2026 Jollof Index found that the cost of cooking jollof rice for a family of five has nearly reached N30,000

The report tracked a 14.6% rise in jollof cooking costs between July 2025 and June 2026, driven by protein prices and bad weather

Regional price gaps have widened sharply, with Lagos markets recording increases of up to 49.6% and the Southwest

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice for a family of five has climbed to almost N30,000, highlighting the growing pressure of food inflation on Nigerian households.

According to the latest SBM Intelligence Jollof Index (Q2 2026), the national average cost of cooking the country's most popular meal rose from N25,798 in July 2025 to N29,578 in June 2026, representing a 14.6% increase within one year.

High food prices push jollof rice cost to N30,000 per pot Credit: Rimma_Bondarenko

Source: Getty Images

The report also revealed that over the past decade, the cost of making a pot of jollof rice has surged by 624%, underscoring the sharp rise in food prices across the country.

New method reflects current cooking habits

Titled "Rebasing, Redefining and the Weather's Toll on the Pot," the report introduced an updated methodology designed to better reflect how Nigerians cook today.

Among the changes are the replacement of turkey with chicken in the ingredient basket and the use of standardised measurements for ingredients.

SBM Intelligence said the adjustments make the index a more accurate reflection of the actual cost of preparing jollof rice in Nigerian homes.

Describing the index as more than just a price tracker, the report noted that it offers insight into how households are adapting to worsening economic conditions.

"The jollof pot remains West Africa's most honest economic barometer. It reveals not just prices, but priorities, substitutions and the quiet resilience of households who make do with less," the report stated.

Protein and climate drive higher food costs

SBM Intelligence identified rising protein prices as one of the biggest contributors to the increasing cost of jollof rice.

Beef and chicken account for a significant portion of the total cooking cost, with many consumers now buying smaller portions of poultry instead of whole birds to manage expenses.

The report also blamed worsening weather conditions for disrupting food production. Heavy rainfall, flooding, delayed harvests and pest infestations affected several farming communities, reducing supply and pushing up prices.

In Bauchi, tomato prices reportedly rose by more than 200% in some markets after delayed rainfall and pest attacks damaged crops.

To cope with the soaring prices, many households in Lagos and other cities have turned to carrot-based sauces and dried pepper as cheaper alternatives to fresh tomatoes.

Food prices vary widely across Nigeria

The report found significant regional differences in food inflation.

While Bauchi recorded a 16.7% decline from its inflation peak due to improved food supplies, Lagos experienced some of the steepest increases. Trade Fair and Balogun markets recorded a 49.6% rise, driven largely by transport costs and higher prices of imported food items.

Port Harcourt posted an 18.2% increase, while Calabar Municipal and Bayside Mbakpa markets recorded increases of 36.3% and 35.9%, respectively.

SBM Intelligence attributed the rise partly to changing protein consumption patterns and the disappearance of cheaper frozen poultry imports.

The report also noted that the gap between Nigeria's cheapest and most expensive markets has widened to N14,700, indicating increasingly fragmented food supply chains.

Southwest records highest decade-long increase

Since the Jollof Index was launched in 2015, every geopolitical zone has recorded significant increases in food costs.

The Southwest recorded the highest increase at 708.2%, followed by the North Central (567.3%), South-South (489.9%), Northeast (467.5%), Southeast (441.3%) and Northwest (428%).

Nigerians in pain over the surge in jollof rice cost Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

SBM Intelligence said reversing the trend would require more than monetary policy. It called for improved security in farming communities, investments in climate-resilient agriculture, better transportation and storage infrastructure, and stronger domestic food supply chains.

The report warned that unless these structural challenges are addressed, Nigerian households will continue to face rising costs in putting everyday meals on the table.

Rice prices crash across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian consumers are finally getting some relief as the price of rice continues to decline across major markets, with dealers reducing prices following improved supply and easing market pressures.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that a 50kg bag of rice now sells for between ₦40,000 and ₦87,000, depending on the brand, quality, and location.

The latest prices represent a significant improvement from previous months when some premium brands sold well above ₦90,000 and even crossed the ₦100,000 mark in some parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng