More videos from Soso Soberekon's wedding preparation have emerged on social media

A video captured the moment 2Baba, Ini Edo, among other celebrities, arrived in Delta state ahead of the wedding

2Baba's presence captured attention on social media as it comes amid rumours about his marriage with Natasha Osawaru

Popular Nigerian celebrities have shown support for music industry heavyweight Soso Soberekon, popularly known as White Lion, as he prepares to walk down the aisle with his partner Ebiere.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a private jet convoy was sighted at a Lagos airport where Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, among others, met with Soso as they prepare to fly to Warri, Delta state where the wedding is set to hold on Saturday, July 25, 26.

2Baba, Ini Edo, Tacha, others sighted in Warri for Soso Soberekon's wedding. Credit: official2baba/sosoberekon/iniedo

Source: Instagram

Another video has now surfaced on social media showing celebrities such as singer 2Baba, actress Ini Edo, reality star Tacha, among others, in Delta state.

A clip captured some of the stars smiling and exchanging pleasantries with each other.

2Baba's presence captures attention

The highlight was 2Baba's presence as it comes amid rumours about his marriage with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Mixed reactions trail 2Baba's presence in Warri for Soso Soberekon's wedding. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

It also comes days after the music star and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, shut down reports of a reunion.

The video showing 2Baba, Ini Edo, others in Warri is below:

What netizens said about 2Baba's presence

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

tashasbeautyshop commented:

"Is this not Natasha?Abi ma my eyes."

iamkwinkimberly commented:

"2Baba is forever young oo It’s about to be a movie this weekend."

ifeoma_nwalozie commented:

"As ini dey here Annie go dey here too that's my prayer oh."

chachaodafe_ commented:

"No be Natasha wear green standing close to Ini so ? Abi Na my eyes dey pain me."

zelle_arams commented:

"Tuface is blessed with a youthful face and body. Man looks better and younger than a lot of 30 year olds."

ogwublessingchioma said:

"Omo e be like Natasha Dey take care of 2baba o see freshness (I’m no longer h a t i n g)."

exciitedqueen commented:

"2Baba arrived without Nee Idibia??"

2Baba's wife Natasha shares celebratory post

Legit.ng previously reported that while speculation about a possible reunion between 2Baba and his estranged wife Annie Idibia swirled online, his current wife Natasha Osawaru appeared unbothered, taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 20, 2026, to celebrate her fellow lawmakers in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Osawaru, who is a serving member of the Edo State House of Assembly, posted cheerful content on her Instagram Stories, tagging a colleague with the caption:

"My ever ready Deputy Governor Edo state chapter. 👊👊👊👊"

The post showed her in a celebratory mood, focused entirely on her legislative work rather than the swirling drama around her personal life.

Source: Legit.ng