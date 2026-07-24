Esther Nworgu claimed Nigeria's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, July 25, 2026

Nworgu competed in the women's para powerlifting lightweight category and broke the Games Record twice during the competition

Fellow Nigerian Esther Oyema also performed strongly, lifting 125kg to secure a silver medal position with 115.5 points

Nigerian para-powerlifter Esther Nworgu has won the country's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after producing a record-breaking performance in Glasgow on Friday, July 25.

Competing in the women's lightweight category, Nworgu dominated the field as she set two Commonwealth Games records on her way to the gold medal.

Esther Oyema and gold medalist Esther Nworgu of Team Nigeria during the medal ceremony Women's Para Powerlifting Lightweight Group A at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photo by: Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Nworgu rewrites Commonwealth Games record books

The multiple African champion opened her campaign with a successful lift of 118kg, earning 114.1 points to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

She then surpassed her own mark with a second successful attempt of 123kg, which produced 119 points and sealed the gold medal in emphatic fashion.

Her outstanding display continued Nigeria's strong tradition in para-powerlifting at major international competitions.

Nigeria celebrates double podium finish

Nworgu's triumph came shortly after veteran para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike claimed a silver medal in the men's lightweight event, putting Nigeria on the medals table.

Fellow Nigerian Esther Oyema also impressed, lifting 125kg on her second attempt to finish with 115.5 points, securing the silver medal and ensuring Nigeria claimed two podium places in the event.

According to The Guardian, Nworgu's victory highlighted an encouraging opening day for Team Nigeria at the Glasgow Games, which also featured events in swimming, gymnastics and boxing.

Her gold medal gives Nigeria a major boost as the country's athletes continue their quest for more podium finishes.

Following Friday's events, Nigeria have now won one gold medal and two silver medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Tinubu urges Team Nigeria to chase history

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu challenged Team Nigeria to aim higher than ever before at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The president urged the athletes to compete with honour, discipline and integrity while expressing confidence that they have what it takes to make the country proud on one of the biggest sporting stages in the Commonwealth.

Source: Legit.ng