An OAU final-year medical student has reportedly collapsed and died shortly before sitting for his final examination session

IFUMSA confirmed the death of the promising student and described the loss as a deeply painful community moment

An anonymous source gave details of his collapse while waiting for an exam with no prior illness reported

A 400-level medical student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has reportedly died shortly before sitting for his final session examination.

The student, identified as Adewole Emmanuel, was said to have collapsed at the college while waiting to write his exam on Wednesday, April 22. He could not be revived afterwards.

OAU mourns as final-year medical student dies suddenly before his last exam. Photo: OAU

Source: Facebook

His death was confirmed in a statement released on Thursday, April 23, via X by the Ife University Medical Students Association (IFUMSA). They described the loss as deeply painful for the faculty and classmates.

In the emotional statement, the association referred to him as “a colleague, friend, roommate, and a Part 4 medical student with an undeniably bright future until the time of his passing.”

It added that the news was “not only sad, but crucially painful” because he was regarded as a promising student and a valued member of their community.

IFUMSA also appealed to the public to avoid spreading speculation and to allow the family privacy during what it called a very difficult period.

A senior member of the association, who spoke anonymously to TheCable, said Emmanuel had not shown signs of illness before the incident.

According to him, the student simply collapsed while preparations were ongoing for the examination and did not recover:

“He died yesterday. But he hadn’t been sick. He just collapsed and couldn’t be resuscitated.”

The source added that the incident happened at a very tense moment as students were already gathered for their final exams for the session.

“He was just waiting for the exam to start when he suddenly collapsed in college,” the source said, adding that the school had already contacted his family.

IFUMSA confirms the sudden death of an OAU final-year student who collapsed before exams. Photo: OAU

Source: Twitter

KWASU student dies while rushing for exam

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a 400-level Kwara State University student, Idris Aremu Agboluaje, died in a road accident while rushing back to campus after being denied entry into his examination hall.

Eyewitnesses said the student was turned away for failing to present his identity card and left hurriedly to retrieve it, reportedly speeding on his way back before the tragic crash occurred.

The Business Education department and student association described the incident as a painful loss. They expressed condolences to his family, while the university management had yet to release an official statement.

Six LAUTECH nursing students die in crash

Legit.ng previously reported that six final-year nursing students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) died in a tragic road accident while travelling to Ogbomoso for their final examinations.

The students, all 500-level Open and Distance Learning candidates, were reportedly heading to sit for their exams when the crash occurred, with accounts confirming that one of the victims was heavily pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng