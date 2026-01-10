Blord has shared a video showing fans what he keeps in the garage of his country home in Anambra state

While giving some people a tour of the garage, the businessman revealed the special name he gave to one of his cars and explained the reason behind it

Fans were divided over the video, as many picked sides after hearing the name he gave the vehicle

Businessman and cryptocurrency boss Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has resumed taunting his longtime rival, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM).

The duo were at loggerheads a few months ago over an iPhone 17 controversy, which led to heated online exchanges.

The fight got to a point that and eventually saw the businessman lose his social media account.

In a new video shared by Mazi Tunde Ednut, Blord was seen in the company of some guests as he took them on a tour of his garage.

During the tour, he showed off one of his luxury cars, which he revealed was named after Verydarkman. According to him, the activist was the reason he bought the car.

When asked if the vehicle was upgraded, Blord shouted “never,” insisting that he does not buy upgraded cars. He also mentioned the name of the dealer who sold the car to him, adding that it is a white Mercedes-Benz S-Class 500.

Blord shows off his other cars to guests

While still speaking about the car he named after VDM, Blord opened it after one of the guests insisted it was upgraded.

He later took the group to his wife’s car, which is also painted white. The cryptocurrency boss revealed that his wife owns a 2022 G-Wagon 63.

Blord also showed off his white Lamborghini Urus as part of the luxury collection.

Blord speaks about Tunde Ednut

In another clip, the businessman was heard speaking about Tunde Ednut. According to him, the former singer was once his enemy but later came back to his senses. He added that Tunde Ednut is now neutral.

Here is the Instagram video of the Blord below:

How fans reacted to BLord's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what Blord said about the activist. Here are comments below:

@faco174c commented:

"You think you have the monopoly of making trouble, until you meet professional trouble makers. They do it for a living, mrblordofficial no send your Papa."

@mizsweet_5815 shared:

"Blord name Don to cold for the social media so he needs VDM to help him hot."

@adahorxyz shared:

"You see why in life , your hand must be clean if not when the enemy comes knocking they won’t find any seed of sin in you , that why this year what ever you do , let your hands be clean from evil but I nor be innocent."

@chidon_funds9763 reacted:

"Truth to be told , by now VDM suppose don open Blord Nyash with many evidence if he’s hand is not clean.".

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out. Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

