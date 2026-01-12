Viral Twitch clips showed Phyna and Kolu sharing close moments, including forehead kisses and arm-holding

Carter Efe added fuel to the fire by claiming Kolu purchased a brand-new car for Phyna, a claim that has now been met with a surprising explanation

Phyna stated she explicitly told Kolu to "stay away" unless he is ready to keep things strictly platonic

Reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has finally spoken up following ongoing speculation about her relationship with fast-rising content creator Kolu.

The dating rumours, which dominated livestream platforms and social media timelines for days, began after several joint appearances on Twitch where Phyna and Kolu were seen sharing playful moments that viewers quickly interpreted as something more.

Clips showing Kolu giving Phyna a forehead kiss, the pair holding each other affectionately, and exchanging soft banter led many fans to assume a romance was already in motion.

Phyna says she is not in any romantic relationship with Content Creator, Kolu.

Speaking during a recent livestream, the actress dismissed the rumours, describing the entire episode as a lighthearted interaction blown out of proportion.

According to her, the chemistry viewers saw on screen was simply content, nothing deeper.

“I have told Kolu to stay away from me, so when next you see us together that means he has agreed to be friends,” she said.

She also joked that if Kolu had been the type to misbehave, Carter Efe, Kolu’s frequent collaborator, would have disciplined him immediately.

The rumours intensified after entertainer Carter Efe playfully claimed on a stream that Kolu bought a car for Phyna because of love.

Kolu later clarified that the car purchase had nothing to do with romance but was connected to his own heartbreak journey.

Phyna reaffirmed that narrative, insisting that no gifts, secret romance, or hidden affection were involved.

Watch the video below:

Phyna tells Kolu to "stay away" unless he is ready to just be a friend.

