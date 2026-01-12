A Nigerian fan criticised how the tournament was managed, saying the system didn’t favor visiting teams, as many others joined the conversation online

Social media users reacted strongly to the fan’s post, pointing out perceived bias and unfair advantages

Despite issues raised about organisation and ticketing, Nigerian fans remain determined to cheer for their team

A Nigerian journalist has sparked conversations online after sharing his opinion on how the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handled ticketing for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Morocco.

His statement comes after Nigeria’s Super Eagles set a unique record after a 2:0 victory against Algeria in quarter-finals.

In a post on X, a user identified as @_Mister_SUPREME said:

“CAF has not handled this ongoing AFCON 2025 in Morocco well. There is no major competition in the world where tickets for the knockout stages are released before the final draw, when team qualifications are still unknown. Normally, knockout-stage tickets are sold separately and made available only after teams progress to the next stage.”

He continued:

“Unfortunately, this was not the case in this tournament. CAF can and should do better next time, as this arrangement does not favour many participating countries. All knockout-stage tickets for matches in which Morocco would play, if they advance, were sold out less than some minutes after ticket sales opened.”

The journalist added that:

“As of today, tickets for the semifinal between Egypt and Senegal are still available, yet tickets for Nigeria vs. Morocco are sold out. It is clear that about 99.9% of those tickets were bought by Moroccan fans, which puts the opposing team at a disadvantage. Nevertheless, we will come out in our numbers to support our team, the Super Eagles, as we bring the Trophy home.”

Fans allege AFCON 2025 ticketing is rigged

Several social media users reacted to the post.

@D_Klassique_Man said:

“I hope there won’t be any wuruwuru cause the dragging nor go funny.”

Some users also expressed frustration over perceived bias in the tournament.

Israel Graham commented:

“@CAF_Online is obviously biased and favouring the host nation from ticketing to officiating. It’s disgraceful and shameful to say the least. Albeit, the Super Eagles will send the Moroccans home. Oh, they’re already home.”

See the full post below:

Other fans claimed the tournament may have been rigged for Morocco. @firstlink55 said:

Some users suggested a solution for Nigerian fans. Nisrine Ghazzali wrote:

“I think there must definitely be some tickets allocated specifically for Nigerian fans, we just need to figure out who will be in charge of distributing them and make sure that Nigerians are aware of that. Please keep me posted with any information too.”

Other social media users weighed in on CAF’s overall handling of the tournament. A user said:

“Nothing will save Morocco from defeat, nobody, not even CAF.”

And @mattkidd noted the difficulties for fans unable to resell tickets:

“Crucially there is no resale option so people who gambled for tickets can’t sell them and we are left with empty seats and frustrated fans who wanted to go.”

