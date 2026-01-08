Cryptocurrency mogul Blord says entry-level employees at his company earn N250,000 monthly, with salaries increasing based on years of service

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as BLord, has disclosed the impressive salary structure at his company, the Blord Group.

During a recent discussion, he explained that entry-level staff earn a minimum of ₦250,000 monthly, while employees who stay longer see their pay rise significantly, with some earning over ₦500,000.

According to Blord, the company disbursed a total of ₦1.1 billion in salaries in 2025 alone, showcasing the scale of its payroll.

He added that every month, the firm spends about ₦90 million on staff wages, a figure that reflects both the size of his workforce and the financial strength of the organisation.

The entrepreneur, who hails from Anambra State, started his journey in gadget sales and online ventures before moving into fintech and cryptocurrency trading.

Over the years, he built the Blord Group into a recognised name in the digital finance space, amassing a reported net worth running into billions of naira. His rise in the crypto industry has made him one of the most talked-about young moguls in Nigeria.

BLord explains salary structure and payroll scale

Explaining the salary structure further, BLord noted that pay progression depends on how long an employee has been with the company. He said those who have worked for three years earn around ₦400,000 monthly, while those with four years of service take home about ₦500,000.

BLord emphasised the importance of sustaining revenue to meet payroll obligations. He explained that the company must generate at least ₦90 million monthly to cover salaries, adding that failure to do so would quickly become public knowledge.

He remarked that if salaries are not paid, “you’ll see yourself on Instagram,” pointing to the scrutiny business owners face in the digital age.

Extra benefits for staff beyond the monthly pay

Beyond salaries, BLord also mentioned additional benefits provided to staff. He revealed that employees enjoy free transportation to and from their homes in order to ease commuting stress and support their welfare.

The disclosure has drawn attention online with mixed reactions from social media users.

In his words:

"The minimum wage here is 250,000. Like, once you get a job here, the minimum you can receive is 250,000. It's dependent on how long you have worked. So if you have worked four years, your salary will be like from 500K a month. If you work three years, 400k. It just depends on how long you've been with us.

In 2025, we disbursed 1.1 billion in salary. Every month we pay 90 million. Every month, 90m. So, it means that I must make 90 million every month to pay their salary.

If I don't make 19 million, I cannot pay them. I must make 19 million. If you don't pay the 19 million, you'll see yourself on Instagram.

This place is a crypto office. And all these people, they don't pay for transportation. They have free transportation to their house. So they can take them to their house and bring them."

Netizens react to Blord's salary claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bubemy said:

"My friend that works there said they don't pay well and they don't observe any public holiday, even leave you no go see."

@Blo_wid commented:

"Blord can lie and his enablers are the gullible followers. Does he know what is minimum wage? Does the cleaner and gateman and post boy receive 250k."

@Samzonal wrote:

"Very very lame argument. It would have been more beautiful to argue that the company wants to empower women."

@Milekelson reacted:

"This doesn't look like a working environment. I can't just proof it. More like content."

@onomamien opined:

"I hope u are also paying the right amount of tax, cus when tax authority come for u, I dont want to hear witch hunt o."

@carlibrado said:

"😂😂😂😂 Una believe this lie, na when him one pay tax we go here the real story."

Man draws attention to the Blord Group's website

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Hon Roberto Chibueze examined Blord Group's company website amid BLord's online feud with VeryDarkMan.

Roberto shared intriguing observations on Facebook, noting the company appears to be dominated by women in leadership roles. He described it as a "women empowerment establishment" and praised BLord as smart for optimising the site.

Roberto concluded the website serves as a mere front since BLord likely does not generate revenue from it. He highlighted that the designer embedded a direct link to his Facebook profile, an unprofessional feature absent from legitimate fintech sites.

