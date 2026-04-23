Jarvis has cried out about a yet-to-be-identified condition that befell her streamer boyfriend, Peller, following his recently concluded tour across Nigerian states

In a recent live-streaming session, the content creator revealed that their Maldives vacation was not as rosy after discovering a skin issue on Peller

According to Jarvis, it is spreading quickly on his body and may eventually be visible on his face if a medication intervention does not counteract it

Notable TikTok star and influencer, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis (or Jadrolita), has opened up about a medical condition that is gradually becoming a concern for her boyfriend, Peller.

This declaration was made following their vacation in the Maldives, a luxury location in South Asia, where the duo spent days celebrating Peller's recently concluded tour.

Jarvis opens up on Peller’s health scare following tour and Maldives trip. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, had intended to cover 16-20 states across Nigeria but eventually made a U-turn after facing controversies in some states, particularly in Benin City.

Citing their recent obstacle, Jarvis, in a streaming session, declared that her boyfriend had been battling a skin condition which started during the tour.

According to Jarvis, the skin condition, which is yet to be identified due to Peller's initial refusal to seek a medical opinion, is spreading across his body.

She said partly:

"When I say he's not feeling fine, he is not doing well. I don't know the kind of 'agbanigogo', it's a skin something."

Citing the severity, the female streamer who defended their Maldives trip amid backlash suspected the skin condition to be a result of exposure during Peller's tour.

She added:

"To the extent that it is now coming out of his body. My prayer is that it doesn't come out to his face."

On Peller's refusal to get a checkup, Jarvis recounted pleading with Peller tirelessly before he finally agreed to check in at the hospital. Although she's yet to get a definitive update on his hospital visit, she hopes he's in good condition.

Jarvis raises alarm as Peller battles mysterious skin condition after tour. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Peller's skin condition

The declaration was met with mixed feelings from many who waved it off as a common skin reaction to a change in atmosphere, while others disagreed. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Udojnr said:

"It’s just eczema and ringworm 😂😂."

@theUmuahian recalled:

"Also there was a video that went viral about him too when one man he hugged plucked a strand of his hair but he noticed quickly and confronted the fellow."

@barouch02 opined:

"Once again he’s back with his fake antics whenever another stream start to trend."

@Mabs4O suggested:

"honourably serve their nation, regardless. Una dooh."

@John3kaf penned:

"Oga he disrespected our oba of Benin and he should face the consequences they invite him he refused to go make he face am."

Watch Jarvis' video below:

TVC anchors blast Peller over civil servants' remark

Legit.ng reported that Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, a.k.a Peller, while on vacation in the Maldives, made remarks about the cost of his trip, declaring it a no-go area for civil servants. This was, however, tabled during a TVC News session, where the anchors chastised the streamer for belittling civil servants.

The anchor warned against denigrating government workers who honourably serve their nation, regardless of their earnings.

Source: Legit.ng