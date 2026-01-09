Blord, in a video, detailed how he single-handedly roofed a massive church in his hometown

The businessman, who shared the amount he spent on the roofing, revealed he embarked on the project when he was only 25

He also shared how his financial support for the church positively impacted his finances, ignited reactions online

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord, in a recent video, recalled spending ₦60 million at age 25 to roof his community's unfinished church, which had been abandoned for decades.

Blord, a native of Anambra state, who was sighted at the church premises, disclosed he embarked on the roofing project because it had become a shame to him.

He revealed that, prior to taking up the project, the community had previously celebrated Mass in a classroom. The businessman also claimed the single act doubled his wealth soon after.

“This church you’re seeing, I spent over ₦60 million just to roof it for my community. It was a thing of shame that for decades, my people celebrated Mass in a classroom because there was no money to roof the church building. I took it upon myself and roofed it at the age of 25. Since I roofed the church, my money has doubled. I am bigger and better now than I was before I roofed the church," Blord said in the video.

Netizens react to Blord’s church roofing story

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising Blord's narrative as exaggerated and questioning church funding over job creation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

GlobalGENDARY said:

"Blord has already turned into a content creator. Blord claimed to be rich, I am not doubting that, BUT why is he still looking for online validation? Who is he trying to impress or oppress?"

DrChimere reacted:

"Sowing genuinely in true causes brings wealth. Try anonymously supporting orphans and widows. Thank me later."

colmartinn said:

"You for atleast build plastic factory and employ the youth in your community than wasting 60M Naira to roof a church. Could have atleast created more jobs opportunities."

Akankeidris said:

"This statement alone confirms it to me that this guy is a liar."

godwin32940 commented:

"You did well by roofing your community church, but my only concern with you is, why should you wear a cap designed with a disgraced country flag?"

cochavafarms said:

"Thank God say your name na Linus.. so you are free to lie."

