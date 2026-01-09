Blord Recalls Roofing Abandoned Church With ₦60 Million at 25, Shares How It Affected His Finances
- Blord, in a video, detailed how he single-handedly roofed a massive church in his hometown
- The businessman, who shared the amount he spent on the roofing, revealed he embarked on the project when he was only 25
- He also shared how his financial support for the church positively impacted his finances, ignited reactions online
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord, in a recent video, recalled spending ₦60 million at age 25 to roof his community's unfinished church, which had been abandoned for decades.
Blord, a native of Anambra state, who was sighted at the church premises, disclosed he embarked on the roofing project because it had become a shame to him.
He revealed that, prior to taking up the project, the community had previously celebrated Mass in a classroom. The businessman also claimed the single act doubled his wealth soon after.
“This church you’re seeing, I spent over ₦60 million just to roof it for my community. It was a thing of shame that for decades, my people celebrated Mass in a classroom because there was no money to roof the church building. I took it upon myself and roofed it at the age of 25. Since I roofed the church, my money has doubled. I am bigger and better now than I was before I roofed the church," Blord said in the video.
Great Nigeria building: Wife of late businessman releases burial arrangements, posts obituary online
The video of Blord speaking about the church project he embarked on at 25 is below:
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Blord responded to scam allegations against him.
Netizens react to Blord’s church roofing story
The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising Blord's narrative as exaggerated and questioning church funding over job creation.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:
GlobalGENDARY said:
"Blord has already turned into a content creator. Blord claimed to be rich, I am not doubting that, BUT why is he still looking for online validation? Who is he trying to impress or oppress?"
DrChimere reacted:
"Sowing genuinely in true causes brings wealth. Try anonymously supporting orphans and widows. Thank me later."
colmartinn said:
"You for atleast build plastic factory and employ the youth in your community than wasting 60M Naira to roof a church. Could have atleast created more jobs opportunities."
Akankeidris said:
"This statement alone confirms it to me that this guy is a liar."
godwin32940 commented:
"You did well by roofing your community church, but my only concern with you is, why should you wear a cap designed with a disgraced country flag?"
cochavafarms said:
"Thank God say your name na Linus.. so you are free to lie."
Man draws attention to Blord Group's website
Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man examined Blord Group's company website amid his feud with VeryDarkMan.
The shared intriguing observations on Facebook, noting the company appears to be dominated by women in leadership roles. He described it as a "women empowerment establishment" and praised Blord as smart for optimising the site.
He concluded the website serves as a mere front since Blord likely does not generate revenue from it.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng