Blord argued that men are under immense societal pressure to provide, which makes them more prone to temptation to money

To demonstrate the scale of his operations, the mogul revealed he paid out over ₦1.1 billion in salaries in 2025 alone

While acknowledging that anyone can be dishonest, Blord maintained that it is "rare" to see women steal

Businessman Blord has opened up on why most of the employees in his company are women.

Speaking during a recent discussion, the businessman explained that his hiring pattern is not accidental.

According to Blord, societal expectations placed on men and women play a major role in how they handle responsibility, especially in environments where large sums of money are involved.

He explained that men often carry heavier societal pressure, including expectations to provide, succeed quickly, and meet family and social demands.

He believes this pressure can sometimes influence behaviour in the workplace.

“Women face less pressure in society, while men carry most of the pressure in this world,” he said.

He went further to state that when a man works in an organisation where millions of naira pass through his hands without stealing, it is usually because he is already content with what he has.

According to him, such self-control is tied to personal satisfaction rather than opportunity alone.

While acknowledging that women are not incapable of wrongdoing, Blord added that, in his experience, cases of women stealing are rare compared to men.

To support his point, the businessman disclosed the scale of his company’s operations. He revealed that in 2025 alone, his business paid out a total of ₦1.1 billion in salaries.

According to him, this translates to about ₦90 million being disbursed monthly to staff, many of whom are women handling sensitive financial operations.

Mixed reactions trail Blord's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sirminzy wrote:

"This is lazy sexism dressed up as moral philosophy. Men don’t magically become honest because ‘millions pass through their hands,’ and women aren’t hired as moral mascots. Integrity isn’t gendered, accountability is. Say you’re biased and go"

@ajijola_kehinde shared:

"Una no notice what’s he’s trying to do god forgive me he’s trying to do advert n promote himself after the vdm dragging he one show say he’s kind and generous to get engagement"

@maverick_yukio3 noted:

"Does he know that, giving women money means he is only giving it to women, these women wont go ahead and give their husbands or boyfriends to support the family. But giving to a man automatically means giving to a woman and supporting the family. Let's think please."

