Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has warmed hearts online after she sent a sweet birthday message to her ex-husband and father of her two children, Saidi Balogun

The former couple, who share the same birth date of February 5, each posted heartfelt messages on their Instagram pages to mark their new age with gratitude and reflection

Faithia gave Saidi a special shout-out in his comment section, and fans flooded both posts with birthday wishes

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams marked her birthday on 5 February with a heartfelt post on Instagram and also extended warm wishes to her former husband, actor Saidi Balogun, as the two coincidentally share the same birth date.

The pair, who were once married and have two children together, Khalid and Aliyah, celebrated the special day individually, but Faithia went further to acknowledge Saidi as a show of respect and goodwill.

Faithia Williams celebrates ex-husband Saidi Balogun as they mark birthday on the same day. Photo credit: faithiawilliams/saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Faithia shared new photos of herself on her Instagram page, expressing deep gratitude to God for the gift of life and for the strength to overcome challenges.

She described her new age as a fresh chapter filled with divine love and compassion, noting that she felt overwhelmed with thankfulness for the journey so far and hopeful for what lies ahead.

Check out Faithia Williams' birthday post here:

Saidi Balogun also posted pictures on his Instagram, where he spoke about entering a new season with gratitude.

He mentioned the importance of family, friends, and sustenance, while acknowledging the strength to keep moving despite life’s difficulties.

His note carried a message of resilience and optimism, as he expressed readiness for the future and appreciation for everyone who has been part of his journey.

See Saidi Balogun's birthday post below:

In an emotional gesture, Faithia left a comment under Saidi’s post, referring to him as her “Efunroye King” and wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday daddy Khalid, my #Efunroye king🎂"

The exchange showed a cordial relationship between the former couple, who continue to share parental ties through their children.

Faithia and Saidi were once one of Nollywood’s admired couples before their marriage ended, but they have maintained a respectful connection over the years.

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams sends a heartwarming birthday shout-out to her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun, as they both turn a new age. Photo credit: faithiawilliams/saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun's birthday

Fans flooded both posts with sweet birthday wishes for the former couple.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@temis_elegance said:

"happy birthday to you both. After reading this your comment, i was laughing like mumu. I love this so much sir."

@queenashakeola_ commented:

"happy birthday to both llnps 🎉🎂 MGL ahead in good health wealth 💰 and total wellness Insha Allah 🥳🎉🎂."

@ebony_homeofbeauty wrote:

"happy birthday mummy and daddy Khalid 😍😍we love you 😘."

@maytotum.foods reacted:

"happy birthday to you and your husband ma'am 🎉🎉🎉."

@shantymore said:

"❤️👏❤️👏❤️👏 Best wishes to you both."

@adeola_kossoko commented:

"happy birthday mum and dad Khalid🎂❤️."

@abayomiolamii wrote:

"Happy Birthday to you both God bless you two forever ❤️."

Faithia Williams, Funke Akindele reunite over new movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood fans woke up to a pleasant surprise after Faithia Williams celebrated and promoted Funke Akindele's new movie, Behind the Scene.

Faithia and Funke's relationship took a rough turn in 2024 when Faithia accused Funke of blocking her on Instagram. The Yoruba film star had claimed that Funke cut her off online simply because she supported Mercy Aigbe and her movie project at the time.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, Faithia revealed a beautifully packaged invitation sent by Funke Akindele for the premiere of her upcoming movie.

Source: Legit.ng