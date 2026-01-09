Actress Allwell Ademola has finally been laid to rest at Yaba Cemetery, with videos and pictures from the ceremony trending online

The exact spot where she was buried also surfaced online, leaving many emotional as they reflected on those close to her

Fans were left asking deep questions about life after watching the video of her final resting place

Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has finally been laid to rest amid tears and sorrow, as videos and pictures from the burial ceremony surfaced online.

The actress passed away on December 27, 2025, and news of her demise threw her fans and colleagues into mourning.

Her final journey to her resting place began on Thursday, January 8, 2026, and she was buried at Yaba Cemetery.

In a video making the rounds online, the exact spot where the actress was laid to rest was shown, stirring another wave of emotions among her fans.

Allwell Ademola buried close to late father

In the circulating recording, the headstone of the late actress was seen placed beside another relative’s grave.

Many speculated that the grave belongs to her father, Omoba Olukayode Micheal Ademola, who died in 2015.

The actress was also buried close to where her headstone was first kept before her final rites were performed, and the stone was finally put in place.

Fans react to Allwell Ademola’s final burial place

Fans were emotional after seeing the name on the headstone, with many expressing sadness that the actress is no more.

Some described life as fickle and urged people to live well and treat others kindly, noting that everyone is on earth for only a short time.

Here is the Instagram video of Allwell Ademola's resting place below:

How fans reacted to post about Allwell Ademola

Reactions have trailed the post about the final resting place of the actress. Many shared their take about life as they tried to advise people on the best way to live while still on earth. Here are comments below:

@hebbyyyyzzz33 commented:

"Hmmm so sad just like that it is a WRAP for AllWell, still find it so difficult to believe that she died just like that."

@moreni_kejibabe shared:

"I guess that's is her father's grave too."

@fummsy0116 reacted:

"Her father's grave is so next to hers. This life is indeed fickle. This Atan cemetery reminds me of my big bro."

@amiabletee wrote:

"What’s the essence of this life, either we like it or not one day we will all leave this world may God grant us long life."

