Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has celebrated her colleague and close friend Faithia Williams on the occasion of her birthday, which took place on 5 February.

The actress marked the day by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, where she expressed deep gratitude for their long-standing bond, describing her as more than just a sister to her.

In her post, Eniola Badmus reflected on the years they have shared together, recounting the laughter, lessons, growth, and memories that have defined their friendship.

She emphasised how Faithia has been a source of strength, wisdom, and support, noting that their relationship has gone beyond professional ties to become a personal connection built on trust and love.

Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Happy birthday my sister @faithiawilliams We’ve walked this journey together for so long, through laughter, lessons, growth, and memories that words can’t fully capture. You’ve been more than a sister to me,you’ve been a confidant, a strength, and a constant. I’m grateful for your love, your wisdom, and the bond we share. May this new year bring you peace, joy, good health, and everything your heart truly desires. Cheers to many more years of us, together"

Check out Eniola Badmus's post below:

Faithia Williams replied under Eniola's post, thanking her for the heartfelt birthday message.

"Thanks so much Senator Baddosky, i appreciate 😍😍😍😍, Amen to your prayers"

Hours later, Eniola joined Faithia’s birthday celebration, which was held as an all-white party attended by several Nollywood stars.

She shared a video from the event, showing herself in high spirits as she joined others in celebrating Faithia.

The celebrant was dressed in white, surrounded by colleagues who also appeared in matching white outfits, creating a lively and elegant atmosphere.

Faithia Williams is a respected figure in Nollywood who has built a career spanning decades and earned recognition for her roles in Yoruba films and her contributions to the industry.

Watch Eniola Badmus's video below:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' post

Fans flooded the comment section with warm birthday wishes and admiration for Faithia Williams.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@electrahub24 said:

"This woman sha no wan old. Looking sweet always ❤️"

@shad312025 commented:

"Happy birthday ma long life and propriety in wealth and health in Jesus name 🥰😘"

@alima.adebimpe reacted:

"I love her light, HONESTLY. It so shines and lights others'❤️❤️❤️"

@ramat_fabulousbackuppage001 wrote:

"Happy Birthday Angelic Queen👑🥳🎂🍾🥂😍🥰Wishing you many more productive and Fruitful years ahead🙏🥳🎂🍾🥂😍🥰"

@owo.deed said:

"Happy birthday pretty mama, I should I call her SHOLA ARIKUSA"

