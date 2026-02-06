Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has laid his father to rest in a private ceremony attended only by close family members, weeks after announcing his passing in January 2026

The actor shared photos from the burial on social media, with an emotional message that moved many Nigerians online

Fans and colleagues, including Funke Akindele and Sharon Ooja, have flooded his page with comforting messages, offering support during his grieving period

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has laid his father, who passed away earlier in January, to rest in a private ceremony, marking the final farewell to a man he described as a source of strength and love.

The burial, attended only by close family members, was shared by the actor through photos posted on his Instagram page on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Timini Egbuson says final goodbye to father, his tribute sparks emotions online. Photo credit: _timini

Source: Instagram

In his post, Timini stated that they had said their last goodbyes and that his father’s guidance would remain with him.

Earlier in the year, Timini had announced the passing of his father in a heartfelt message, admitting that he never imagined beginning the year with such a loss.

He spoke of his heartbreak and disbelief, promising to continue to make his father proud despite the pain of his departure.

The actor had also shared pictures of his father at the time, reflecting on the bond they shared and the impact his father had on his life.

"We Said our final goodbyes, Rest well Papa. Your strength and love will always guide me. ❤️", he wrote.

Timini shares an emotional farewell message to his father that moved many. Photo credit: _timini

Source: Instagram

Timini Egbuson, known for his roles in Nollywood films and series, has built a reputation as one of the industry’s rising stars.

His career has been marked by consistent growth, and he has often spoken about the importance of family in shaping his journey.

The loss of his father, therefore, represents not only a personal tragedy but also a moment of reflection for the actor as he continues to balance his professional achievements with the realities of life away from the screen.

Following his post about the burial, fans and colleagues poured out messages of support, offering comfort during this difficult time.

Notable figures such as Funke Akindele and Sharon Ooja joined many others in sending words of encouragement, showing solidarity with Timini as he navigates this period of grief.

Check out Timini Egbuson's post below:

Fans and colleagues console grieving actor Timini Egbuson

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@funkejenifaakindele said:

"May his soul keep resting in peace"

@sharonooja commented:

"It's well my friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@c33why wrote:

"May God console you and your families 🙏🏿"

@aisha2zen reacted:

"Rest on sir... your son is really giving it to dem hot hot; here on IG. Even Facebook people don confuse tire👏👏👏"

@fitwithjayworld said:

"I'm certain he's looking upon y'all with so much excitement. 🕊️ ❤️❤️"

@janelle.kaima commented:

"He is in a better place. May God console you and your family ❣️"

@jlcshopper_ wrote:

"May God comfort you and your family during this difficult time 🙏"

Timini celebrates Bimbo Ademoye on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson set social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of himself and Bimbo from a movie scene. He praised Bimbo and expressed how lucky he feels to have her in his life. He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice.

Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and admiration for the sweet exchange.

Source: Legit.ng