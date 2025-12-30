Salami Rotimi, one of the close friends of late actress Allwell Ademola, has penned a moving tribute to her following her death

Fans had expressed concern about the actor and urged his colleagues to check on him after the unfortunate news broke

In his post, he thanked those who reached out to him and shared his feelings about the loss

The actress passed away a few days ago, throwing the movie industry into mourning over the sad news.

Fans react to Salami Rotimi's tribute to late actress Allwell Ademola. Photo credit@salamirotimi/@allwellademola

Source: Instagram

Fans expressed concern about Salami Rotimi after the incident and called on his colleagues to check on him and ensure he was okay.

Some also mentioned actress Biola Bayo, sharing worries about both stars due to their closeness to the deceased.

In his post, Salami revealed that he was not in a good state at the time. He pleaded with people not to console him if they saw him, saying he might completely break down.

Salami Rotimi opens up on Allwell Ademola’s death

Salami Rotimi pens beautiful tribute to Allwell Ademola. Photo credit@salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

The actor went on to appreciate everyone who had checked on him following the loss of his friend. He apologised for not responding to messages or returning calls, explaining that he was too weak to reply or properly express his feelings.

Salami also noted that he was still unable to say farewell to the actress, sharing some of the pet names he used for her, including Shuga Boo, Eniobake and Ibiayo.

It will be recalled that a lady had earlier raised concern about another actress, Foluke Daramola, drawing attention to her health following Allwell Ademola’s death, as the industry continues to mourn the late actress.

Here is the Instagram post of Salami Rotimi below:

What fans said about Salami Rotimi's post

Reactions have trailed what Salami Rotinmi said about his late friend. Here are comments below:

@ nikewell shared:

"Rotimi, I thought about you when I heard but did not believe; the reason I rushed to her DM and yours for the 'rumour' to be debunked. Alas! It is true! May the Lord strengthen and comfort the family, her mother, the family, and us all."

@theladyjokelet reacted:

"Can’t even imagine what you are going through right now, it is well."

@bidemi_kosoko said:

"God will give you all the strength you need."

@debbie_shokoya wrote:

"God will give you all the strength you need to pull through this…It is well."

@aishalawal1 commented:

"It is well, pele dear."

@ _iamkudiratfatai stated:

"Stay strong brother, all will be well Insha Allah."

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaced after her death

Legit.ng had reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

