A young lady who was very close to the late gospel singer has shared an emotional story on social media

She spoke about what she and the late singer did on Friday around 8 pm, a day before she died

The statement of the individual on social media has generated attention, as people are talking about it

A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has spoken out and mentioned the rare thing they both did together around 8 pm on Friday evening, a day before she died.

The woman took to her Facebook page to speak about the gospel singer and also highlighted some of her good qualities.

Friend of Ifunanya Nwangene shares rare moment they had together a day before she died. Photo Source: Facebook/Tirwin Hassan/ Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Friend of Ifunanya recalls her last performance

Recall that Ifunanya Nwangene died on Saturday, 31st January, in a hospital in Abuja after being bitten by snakes in her apartment.

A day before she died, a friend of the singer, Tirwin Hassan, shared something rare that she and Ifunanya Nwangene did around 8 pm on Friday evening, just a day before the singer was reported dead.

Speaking about Ifunanya’s good character and her passing, she wrote:

"My dear Nanya, we don’t want to ask God why, but honestly, it’s worth asking. You were a calm, gentle, loving, caring, responsible, sweet soul blessed with a golden voice. You used your talent to touch souls, an earthly assignment you enjoyed doing until the last hour."

Friend of Ifunanya Nwangene recalls her last performance before her death. Photo Source: Facebook/Tirwin Hassan

Source: Facebook

She spoke about what the gospel singer did on Friday evening and expressed how hard it is to believe that someone she saw just recently has passed away.

On Friday evening, they sang together to a Catholic hymn in Gwagwalada until around 8 pm.

Her statement read:

"Thinking that you made time to join our family, The Catholic Hymns Space, at the dedication of St. Matthew’s Military Church, Gwagalada, on Friday evening, where we sang and, as usual, you delivered the solo, your very last performance on earth, only for the news of your death to spread through social media yesterday, is hard to believe. That you were with us as late as 8 pm on Friday makes it even harder to accept that you are gone."

"I'm glad you spent the last few hours of your life doing what you loved most, ministering through hymns with none other than our group, the Catholic Hymns Space. As we mourn you, we find comfort in the fact that heaven has gained you and that you will be singing and dancing with the cherubim, seraphim, and all the heavenly hosts."

"Truly, you were made for the heavenly realm because your virtues and voice can only be matched by the angels. This is hard to accept. May the Almighty God forgive your shortcomings and grant your soul eternal rest. Rest in peace, Nanya. God be with you until we meet again. #nanya @nanya #h_music #nanya"

Reactions as lady mourns Ifunanya

Gpddy Zoro shared:

"Please accept my condolences and my her gentle soul rest with the Lord."

Victoria wrote:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace, may God comfort her family, friends and the church."

Adas added:

"Accept my condolences please. May the Lord comfort the family and entire perish over this loss. May her soul RIP with the Lord."

Precious wrote:

"My thoughts are with the Catholic Hymns Space family and all who loved Nanya, what a beautiful tribute to her life and legacy. Be comforted. may her soul RIP!!😢😭😭😭."

Adesoji noted:

"Oh dear... Sad!... Accept my sympathies, sis. May Allah comfort you and the family! Amin."

Julia shared:

"So painful, May God comfort you sis and give you peace in Jesus name amen."

Yakubu said:

"May the Lord comfort you and the entire Catholic family. Rest well Nanya."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a neighbour of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene spoke about her family. She said Ifunanya was her parents’ only daughter and her mum is the leader of their church women’s group.

Friend shares rare photo of Ifunanya Nwangene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a friend of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared a rare photo of her. She also said something funny and special Ifunanya did just before the picture was taken.

The friend wrote a sweet message about her and how much she will be missed after her death from a snake bite.

Source: Legit.ng