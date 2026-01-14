Koko Zaria sensationally claimed that MC Oluomo had illicit affairs with his girlfriends and even his "housewives" while they were still close allies

The popular NURTW figure described his years under MC Oluomo as a period of "immense suffering," alleging that his former boss actively blocked his progress

The fallout comes amid a major shift in the Lagos transport union, with Koko Zaria now aligning himself with the camp of Mustapha (Sego)

A fresh controversy has emerged within Lagos transport union circles after ex-NURTW strongman Ganiyu Oyedepo, popularly known as Koko Zaria, accused his former boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, of being romantically involved with his wives and girlfriends.

The allegation was contained in a viral video circulating across social media,

In the video, Koko Zaria described what he called years of hurt, betrayal, and silence.

Koko Zaria claims that MC Oluomo had illicit affairs with his girlfriends and even his housewives. Photos: MC Oluomo/Koko Zaria.

According to him, his former close ally and leader allegedly abused his trust repeatedly.

He said:

“My former boss, who is completely useless, engaged in relationships with all my girlfriends, including my housewives, and yet some individuals still expect me to treat him with respect.”

He claimed he was constantly attacked online by critics who saw him as disloyal, not knowing the level of humiliation he allegedly endured behind closed doors.

He stated:

“I’ve been the subject of numerous online attàcks, with some people labeling me as disloyal and ungrateful, but I’ve opted to pray for them, wishing that they’ll experience the same pain my former boss inflicted on me."

The tension between the two personalities did not begin overnight.

Koko Zaria, once seen as one of MC Oluomo’s most loyal lieutenants, reportedly aligned with Mustapha, Oluomo’s successor as the chairman of the Lagos NURTW.

That defection is believed to have escalated internal battles within the transport union landscape.

In the video, Koko doubled down on his claims, hinting that he has more to say:

“He took everything good from me and didn’t want me to make progress, but I chose to remain silent. I possess many secrets about my former boss that I’m keeping to myself for the time being His associates continue to come after me, but I’m certain they won’t appreciate what I’ll reveal next.”

Reactions trail Koko Zaria's accusations:

@zealprecious1 wrote:

"Men don’t joke with this, immediately you don’t know boundaries then you will be disgraced"

@hbszn00 noted:

"It'll shock you to know that kokozaria is david oyedepo nephew, yes you heard right"

@HeyAhktar stated:

"No lies though. he slept with Agarahwu’s wife also the mean kissed his *ss for 4years it was later he knew that MC use to sleep with his wife since then the man left MC. This guy koko is one of the most Loyal person to MC they’ve been together for more than decades."

@AkinwoleKunel wrote:

"Have know them together for over 16 years .is the most loyal person to him ever .I can't blame this guy David in the bible collect is loyalist wife and even kill him"

Koko Zaria alleges that MC Oluomo actively blocked his progress. Photo: MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

