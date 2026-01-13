Obi Cubana publicly declares his commitment to Christianity in a heartfelt video

Pastor Jerry Eze confirms Cubana’s transformation, assigning disciples for his spiritual growth

Nigerians celebrate Cubana's decision, reflecting a rising trend of celebrity faith transformations

Prominent Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has announced that he has given his life to Christ.

The revelation came on January 13, 2026, through a video shared on his Instagram page, where he was seen in a car with Pastor Jerry Eze.

Obi Cubana gives life to Christ as Pastor Jerry Eze confirms the transformation. Photo credit: obi_cubana/realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

The pastor confirmed the decision, describing it as a turning point in Cubana’s journey of faith.

In the video, Pastor Eze explained that he personally led Cubana to Christ and stressed the importance of discipleship to sustain the commitment.

He revealed that disciples have already been assigned to guide the businessman in his spiritual growth.

In his words,

"Cubana needs discipleship, and I have already assigned disciples to him. He will grow in the knowledge of God.”

Obi Cubana, on his part, expressed determination to use his influence to inspire young people to embrace Christianity. He said his new life would be characterised by consistency in worship and a focus on positive impact.

He said:

“This is 2026, I’m now a new creature, I have given my life to Christ, and I will make sure that I go to church every Sunday.”

The businessman also emphasised that his announcement was not for show but to encourage others, especially the youth, to find strength in faith. He noted that disciples have been appointed to help him remain steadfast, adding that he intends to spread the message widely without entertaining negativity.

This development comes at a time when several Nigerian celebrities are turning to faith, reflecting a growing trend of spirituality among public figures.

Obi Cubana announces his commitment to Christ with Pastor Jerry Eze confirming it. Photo credit: obi_cubana/realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) movement, has seen his ministry attract millions online. Cubana’s involvement is expected to further expand the reach of the platform, given his large following and business influence.

Obi Cubana is the founder of the Cubana Group, a hospitality empire with nightclubs, hotels, and lounges across Nigeria and beyond.

He rose to national fame in 2021 after the lavish burial of his mother, which highlighted his wealth and generosity.

Over the years, his success has made him a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs across Africa.

With this declaration, Cubana says a new chapter has begun in his life, one defined by faith and service to God.

Watch Obi Cubana's video below:

Nigerians react to Obi Cubana's transformation

Nigerians celebrated the businessman's decision with overwhelming joy and spiritual enthusiasm.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@thatgirl.shush said:

"THIS YEAR IS ABOUT GOD! We go all in! The kingdom of God is Growing in leaps and bounds...And He said All the earth will come to the knowledge of Him (God)..See God na! Chai El Roi, you too much oo🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼"

@iykan_official commented: "This is how it starts like jokes until the Holy spirit is done with the work of transformation in you. One thing I love about God is that he meets you as soon as you take a step towards him, even if it's half a step."

@lovelymaky wrote:

"More and more people are finding their way to Christ. All around the world, it's the same story. Jesus is Winning!!! Jesus Christ is King ! Hallelujah 🙌🙌"

@cynthiailoba reacted:

"As my pastor has confirmed it, we accept and believe he will do well 😂😂😂. No bad vibes in 2026, in Jesus' name Amen 🙏"

@jjune12 opined:

"just as cyrus in Isaiah 45 . Ur wife is blessed . Her prayers and covering is answered . God bless u sir . Thank u Pastor Jerry to whom much is given much is required."

@donbige said:

"THIS REVIVAL THAT IS GOING ON AROUND THE WORLD IS DIVINE! MAY ALMIGHTY GOD BE PRAISED NOW AND FOREVER IN MY LIFETIME AND BEYOND, AMEN 👏🔥👏🔥👏🔥"

Source: Legit.ng