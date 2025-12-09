Court sheriffs returned Abuja property to alleged rightful owner after tense confrontation at the popular Cubana Lounge site

Court sheriffs on Tuesday executed an eviction order at Plot 81, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, the building that formerly housed the popular Cubana Lounge, handing full possession to businessman Mr. Collins Onwuzulike.

The enforcement, which began at about 8 a.m., followed a long-running ownership dispute between Onwuzulike and businessman/socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, whose company operated the lounge on the property.

Witnesses, according to PM News, said the operation took an unexpected turn when individuals believed to be hired thugs attempted to block the court staff from carrying out the eviction.

The confrontation escalated shortly after the court officials alleged that the police officers initially assigned to accompany them suddenly disappeared under unclear circumstances.

Despite the tension, the bailiffs stood their ground.

Reporters who arrived at the scene observed workers dismantling equipment belonging to the lounge, including industrial generators, air conditioners, and other fittings.

Some members of staff of the lounge reportedly lingered outside the premises, watching helplessly as the property was cleared. A notice indicating an ongoing eviction was boldly pasted on the entrance.

The enforcement followed an earlier attempt last month that restored temporary possession to Onwuzulike but was later halted by conflicting orders from a different court in Bwari.

Court judgment on the takeover Obi Cubana's lounge

The dispute dates back to July 2025, when the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada, ruled that Onwuzulike, proprietor of SEMC Investment Ltd., was the legitimate owner.

According to court documents, he purchased the property from Rev. Chidiebere Amakaeze for ₦2 billion, supported by a Power of Attorney and Deed of Assignment executed with effect from May 1, 2024.

In its judgment, the court noted that despite completing the purchase and executing the transfer, the buyer was unable to take possession of the building.

Justice J.A. Aina ordered the defendants to immediately vacate the premises and directed the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to assist the rightful owner in taking possession.

However, the process was delayed after another group claiming interest in the property secured a temporary restraining order from the FCT High Court, Bwari.

That order has now lapsed—paving the way for Tuesday’s enforcement.

With the successful execution of the eviction, the keys to the building were formally handed over to Onwuzulike’s lawyer, signalling complete possession of the property after months of legal battles.

