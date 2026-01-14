Pastor Isaac Oyedepo announced the launch of Sunday services for his new ministry in Abuja, revealing a unique directive he says he received from God

He said the church will not collect offerings, stressing that the focus is on discipleship and spiritual growth

Oyedepo described the vision as patterned after the early ministry of Jesus Christ, which gained the attention of many

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, founder of Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, has made it known that his ministry will begin holding Sunday services in Abuja and will not collect offerings, announcedhat he described as a specific instruction from God.

According to Church Times, Oyedepo announced in an online message posted on Sunday, January 11, and monitored by the platform on Tuesday.

In the video, he explained that the core focus of his ministry is discipleship and helping people grow in their walk with Jesus Christ, rather than emphasising financial practices.

Speaking on the issue of offerings, Oyedepo said God had clearly instructed him not to collect them for this assignment.

While he acknowledged that there is nothing wrong with collecting offerings in other ministries, he stressed that his own mandate requires full attention on the spiritual development of believers.

“For this assignment, the focus must remain on making disciples,” he said, adding that the decision was based on divine guidance rather than personal preference.

The announcement came as the ministry officially launched its weekly Sunday services in Abuja. During the broadcast, Oyedepo explained that his approach is patterned after the early ministry of Jesus Christ.

“All Jesus did during His early ministry was make disciples; the fire fell, and they were filled and refilled. Before He left, He commanded us to do the same,” he stated.

He also emphasised the importance of consistent spiritual growth through the Word of God, questioning how strong churches would be if members were deeply rooted in the Scriptures.

Isaac Oyedepo (38), born on February 26, 1985, officially began his independent ministry on November 28, 2023.

His move followed many years of service at Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, the global ministry founded by his father, Bishop David Oyedepo, who publicly gave his blessing for the new ministry.

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo trends online

__b_e_l_o_v_e_d__ said:

"The same God that no man can comprehend now talks to every man concerning petty things. It is well!"

_frankie88 said:

"I heard he never agreed with his father’s calling."

onyekachi_girl said:

"How will the father feel."

incognito_tourists said:

"Ok 👍. But, what about tithe?"

bigsanj said:

"Offering we understand, tithe nko."

treatcreations_luxuryjewellers said:

"Do as you’ve been told. No be me go put mouth for pastor matter. Ife ati ina."

officially_bryan said:

"Tithe and sowing of seed go dey naa. Money is needed to run a ministry."

mannequin_lordess said:

"I see him to be quite an awesome human sha."

chiamakaz01 said:

"People giving is not the issue but is when u keep on persuading them by saying if u don’t give God won’t bless you."

iambabajoe said:

"Since you say God told you."

white.cowries7 said:

"You and ur papa Dey serve diff God? Or u just wanna use that to get followers in ur church? Cos people done Dey wise."

miracleofaston

"Jesus is the only standard of truth about God. Anything you can't find in Jesus, you can never find in God. God is Love."

adeniyi_0412 said:

"Family businesses."

made_boss11 said:

"His own tactics to win people nothing special💯🚶."

mannequin_lordess

"He didn't say he won't collect gifts and tithes. He said offerings. May God lead us all in the right path."

ayomi___x said:

"E too early abeg 😂. No put me for talk Biko."

tayotheorator

"Leave God out of that decision; it's a simple marketing decision from you to make your ministry stand out amongst others. Don't invoke God and say he told you, your marketing director probably told you."

amandachisom_ said:

"God did not tell you anything . But your own strategy is no offering. Everything God told me, God does not talk to mortal, your ministering spirit or angel is not God."

charley__gram said:

"Same hustle, different FMT."

elias_unbeatable said:

"Na lie o na submarine billing o una Dey."

michael_neft_properties_abuja

"But not “ do something for God money” ok."

quorupt said:

"Na dis Oyedepo preaching we go hear."

