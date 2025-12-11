Obi Cubana has finally broken his silence after viral reports about his Cubana lounge located in Abuja

Legit.ng previously reported that a court had evicted the businessman from the building housing his lounge

Sharing a video of himself looking unperturbed and having a nice time, he shared plans to address the issue

Businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has spoken up following a recent series of dramas he was caught up in that sparked rumours about his financial wealth.

Legit.ng reported that a court on Tuesday, December 9, handed over Plot 81, Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja, the property housing Cubana Lounge, to the owner, Mr. Collins Onwuzulike, after overcoming intimidation to carry out the eviction order on the property.

Obi Cubana reacts amid viral reports about his lounge in Abuja. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

A video, which went viral on social media, showed the moment court sheriffs and police officers arrived at the lounge owned by Obi Cubana to carry out the eviction order and return the property to the owner as ordered by the court.

The drama sparked speculation online, with some netizens claiming Cubana had gone broke.

However, in a post via his official Instagram page on Thursday, December 11, the businessman seemingly responded to the reports.

Sharing a video of himself having a nice time, Cubana, who was seen smiling despite the takeover, shared plans to address the issue on social media.

Obi Cubana set to speak after eviction from Abuja lounge. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

"At this point i need to address ALL issues here on ig & Facebook live 8pm Nigerian time! Join me," he wrote.

The video Obi Cubana shared amid the lounge takeover is below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana breaks silence

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

lucky_nwankwo1 commented:

"They say dey throw you out o allegedly oo you dey hold gbese."

_kvng_dave__ wrote:

"That smile is giving “dem no know anything, all those small boys."

dementor077 commented:

"Omo the thing pain me when I heard it, I was like my own obi cubana, I don't know you in person but bro you are loved by men here, I never chop your money oh but if anything do you now it will pain me I swear."

jaycartel_ said:

"My Boss You're Stronger than what you might face today Odogwu."

chibuikede8th wrote:

"@obi_cubana Mr Obi , why they comot your things for your lounge way de for Abuja ? Wetin happen."

hassanstarbg said:

"Which issues again?? Hehehe who dey vex BigMan again."

queenomi_rise_crocs said:

"They can never bring you down @obi_cubana. You know why? You are so dearest to your creator & again a man that touches the lives of people positively. Remain blessed 4ever, sir."

Mbam Chigozie said:

"Nigeria don finally happen to our boss and he's trying to pretend that all are fine."

Charles Chukwujindu said:

"Boss talk to us we need to know wats happening about our cluboooo."

Obi Cubana reacts to Nnamdi Kanu's sentence

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana to Nnamdi Kanu's life sentence.

The stated that the mood of the country due to the attacks had made every reasonable person worried.

The businessman also shared details of his meetings with Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi. Appealing to Igbos to remain united, Cubana revealed talks are ongoing behind the scenes to secure Kanu's release.

Source: Legit.ng