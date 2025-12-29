Obi Cubana has taken delivery of a brand new 2026 Rolls Royce Cullinan barely a few days before the end of 2025

A heartwarming video also showed the moment the popular businessman stepped out with his wife in the expensive whip

The new car acquisition, which comes as Nigerians prepare to cross over into a new year, has made his networth a topic of public debate

Popular Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has added a brand new 2026 Rolls Royce Cullinan to his car collection.

Cubana, who was recently caught up in a legal case over his lodge in Abuja, acquired the expensive ride barely a few days before the end of 2025.

Obi Cubana flaunts his newly acquired 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

The report of the car acquisition was made public by the businessman's younger brother, Ike Cubana, who shared pictures and a clip showing the moment it arrived in Nigeria.

"Congratulations Okpataozuora @obi_cubana....soft delivery of 2026 Rolls Royce Cullinan in 2025. Work HARD......play HARDER, It can only be GOD," Ike Cubana wrote.

Obi Cubana, wife step out in Rolls Royce

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, the businessman shared a sweet video of himself and his wife stepping out in style as they joined Christian worshippers for the last Sunday service of the year.

A clip towards the end of the video showed the moment the couple stepped into their latest whip.

Obi Cubana and wife go to church in their 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

"Thanksgiving Sunday; last Sunday service of the year 2025! As for me and my family, we will FOREVER serve The Lord! Village church. @lush_eby, asa mpete, nwanyi ọma," Obi Cubana wrote in a caption.

Prophet warns Obi Cubana

In related news, Legit.ng reported that popular prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma issued a warning about an alleged plot against Obi Cubana, urging prayers and divine protection for him.

Prophet Abel described a vision in which a group of people gathered around a table with a picture of Obi Cubana placed in the centre.

The video of Obi Cubana and his wife stepping into their 2026 Rolls Royce Cullinan is below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana buys 2026 Rolls Royce

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens congratulated the businessman on his latest acquisition. Read the comments below:

Prinz_Land said:

"Money no easy to make oo. Even if is show off congratulations to them. If ur skin full try am."

JanetNkeiru said:

"Love is beautiful, but financial stability makes the journey smoother and keeps the relationship thriving."

Blessedisoul said:

"Enjoyment wan finish him wife she go just dy thank God."

DaLegendary_ commented:

"As a man, make sure to have money. N/B: Do not lose your soul in pursuit of money though."

afro_dany9 said:

"Life no balance sha Some people are still saving up and hustling so hard to buy Toyota Corolla of 15yrs ago But someone is splashing millions on next years car model."

VeryDarkMan and Obi Cubana reconcile

Legit.ng previously reported that the feud between social media critic VeryDarkMan and Obi Cubana appeared to be over.

This was after a video showing the heartwarming exchange between the two at music star Timaya's show in Abuja, despite their past differences, surfaced online.

The video captured the moment the critic approached the businessman’s table amid cheers from onlookers.

Source: Legit.ng