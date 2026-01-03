Businessman Obi Cubana has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he was conferred with a traditional chieftaincy title in Anambra state

He also flooded his social media pages with pictures of his colourful and massive traditional cap, symbolising his new title

Amid the congratulatory messages to the businessman, Nigerians also dropped comments about his cap

Popular businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, was on Saturday, January 3, conferred with a chieftaincy title in Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra state.

A video from the event, which was attended by Obi Cubana's family, friends, and associates, has also emerged online.

Announcing his new title in a post he shared on his social media page, the businessman wrote:

"Chief Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu. Ife Igbo Ji ka Mba Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri. Okpataozueora1! Okpole nwa mama! Dalu nụ ndi Enugwu-Ukwu, this great honour won't ever go unnoticed!"

He also shared new pictures of himself rocking a colourful and massive traditional cap and attire symbolising his new traditional title.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana added a brand new 2026 Rolls Royce Cullinan to his car collection.

The businessman, who acquired the expensive ride barely a few days before the end of 2025, shared a heartwarming video of him and his wife stepping out in the expensive whip.

The video from Obi Cubana's coronation is below:

Pictures Obi Cubana shared rocking a massive cap are below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana bags traditional title

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video from Obi Cubana's coronation in Anambra. Read the comments below:

Nwaoha Ndubuisi Oliver commented:

"What are you hawking sir, I'm seeing feathers of different colors."

Evidence Emma commented:

"Those of you asking which kind cap be this, it shows you're not from Igbo Land."

Okechukwu Chigbo Peter said:

"U carry big money still carry big chieftaincy cap."

Okwudili Ochiagha said:

"Sir!!! The cap or crown dey heavy you abi e no dey heavy you?"

Bright Chimezie reacted:

"This cap no go heavy?"

Ugochukwu Joseph Ndukwe commented:

"Obi cubana no fit Cary this kind chieftains cap/crown "look" run cross main road make e no fall .."

Anyaehie Nnanyereugo said:

"Obi Cubana As you dress like this now and wear dis kind cap, how de Igwe himself go come dress and wetin he go come wear now ? Who go come be de Igwe and who de crown who now ?....Okpataozueora zukwanu-ike."

Maryann Ezeoma said:

"This one na load for your head ooo-a typical of uneasy lies the head that wears the crown ... congrats."

Chinedu Maurice reacted:

"An honour well-deserved. I was there live, my beautiful community - Enugwu-ukwu, the ancestral head of the Umunri clan."

VeryDarkMan and Obi Cubana reconcile

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the feud between online critic VeryDarkMan and Obi Cubana appeared to be over.

This was after a video showing the heartwarming exchange between the two at music star Timaya's show in Abuja, despite their past differences, surfaced online.

The video captured the moment the critic approached the businessman’s table amid cheers from onlookers.

