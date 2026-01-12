Tonto Dikeh shared a video of herself praying passionately, speaking in tongues and declaring blessings while invoking spiritual warfare language

The actress invoked God's fire against obstacles and cursed enemies, emphasising that 2026 will be a year of unstoppable progress and celebrations

Her video drew mixed reactions, with many Nigerians criticising the actress for publicly posting prayer videos they believe should be private

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh sparked online debate after she shared a video showing herself praying fervently, speaking in tongues, declaring victory for 2026, and urging divine protection amid her renewed public faith journey.

In the viral clip posted on her Instagram page on January 12, 2026, Tonto Dikeh was seen engaging in intense prayer, declaring blessings, protection, and divine favour over her life and those connected to her.

The actress invoked God’s fire against obstacles to success, proclaiming that no attack would come near her and affirming that she and others were walking “on eagle’s wings”.

Throughout the session, Tonto Dikeh repeatedly declared that 2026 would be a year of congratulations, celebrations, and unstoppable progress, while emphasising resilience and spiritual victory.

She also prayed for unmerited favour and breakthroughs, using biblical imagery to curse perceived enemies and calling for divine intervention against altars or gatherings believed to hinder joy and success.

Dikeh accompanied the video with a lengthy caption centred on gratitude, strength, wisdom, and divine direction.

She wrote that every burden had been lifted, confusion cleared, and doors ordained for her opened by God’s power, while rejecting pain and asking God to uproot anything He did not plant in her life.

The actress concluded the caption by declaring herself covered, directed, and victorious, ending the prayer in the name of Jesus.

Father God, Thank You for the gift of today. I receive grace to walk in strength, wisdom, and peace. Every burden is lifted, every confusion is cleared, and every door You have ordained for me opens by Your power. I refuse to get used to pain, what You did not plant in my life, uproot it today. Let light shine on my path, favor speak for me, and let my steps align with Your perfect will. I move forward covered, directed, and victorious. In Jesus’ mighty Name. Amen. 🙏

The prayer video aligns with Dikeh’s increasingly public expression of faith, which intensified in late 2025 following her high-profile legal clash with social media activist VeryDarkMan.

Since then, she has shared testimonies of overcoming 27 years of smoking and alcoholism, crediting divine encounters for her transformation.

Watch Tonko Dikeh's prayer video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh's public prayer display

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@EnekMoses said:

"Lol, curious question. Why is it that since giving her life to Christ, all the videos she posts are just prayers and they're always about elevation and breakthroughs? Not like it's bad, though. I've never seen her preach the gospel or even pray about salvation, kindness, other things about being Christ like? It just feels performative, Just saying."

@0TH1MMM quoted:

"Matthew 6:5: 'And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full' (NIV)."

@AkanMkpah commented:

"Mummy GO Tonto Dikeh loading. It's not by speaking in tongues joor. If it was by speaking in tongues, Nigeria would've been the best country in every shape and form. Make we rest abeg."

@slymoore1 wrote:

"No need for putting on ring lights, she should let God announce her before she could do that. Stay inside till it's time to be out if you really want to be a minister."

@IBUILD01 opined:

"If you must pray to God... Do it in secret and not in front of a camera especially for the purpose of being posted on the social media. God cannot be fooled.... He knows the intent of every man... He's the all knowing."

