A video of Emeka Ike’s son Michael and Jaruma in a playful bedroom scene is stirring reactions online

The clip shows them acting out a romantic scene with lighthearted banter that caught social media attention

Fans are curious about the context, especially following recent remarks from the movie star

A video circulating online has sparked mixed reactions after Emeka Ike’s son Michael was spotted sharing a playful moment with popular Kayamata seller Jaruma in a bedroom setting.

In the now-viral clip, Michael and Jaruma were seen sitting on a bed while discussing what appeared to be a scripted romantic scene.

Social media buzzes after Emeka Ike's son and Jaruma spark romance rumours.

The atmosphere was lighthearted and playful, with both parties laughing and acting out roles rather than engaging in anything serious.

During the exchange, Michael jokingly appeared to assert dominance.

At one point in the video, the young man could be heard saying, “No one will touch my bum bum,” a statement that quickly caught the attention of social media users and fueled online conversations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emeka Ike publicly expressed anger and disappointment after his first son, Michael, modelled for renowned Kayamata seller Jaruma.

Taking to social media, the award-winning actor accused Jaruma of misleading his son into creating adult-themed content to promote her products.

Ike described the situation as painful and frustrating, saying it went against the plans and sacrifices he had made for his son’s future.

In a strongly worded post that quickly gained attention, Emeka Ike lamented what he described as poor decisions that pulled his son away from his education.

“See what they pulled you out of school for… ignoring all the plans I have for you,” he wrote, expressing regret and concern over Michael’s current path.

The actor directly called out Jaruma, alleging that she influenced his son into making explicit posts for online attention and engagement.

According to Ike, his son’s actions appeared to be the result of negative external influence rather than personal choice.

The post has sparked widespread reactions on social media. While many Nigerians sympathised with Emeka Ike and praised him for speaking out as a concerned father, others questioned his parenting decisions.

He wrote in part: “Michael, I sent you to university, and your mother pulled you out when you were about to enter Year 2, told you school na scam, encouraged you to become an influencer, singer, and actor LIKE ME, and you will BLOW… SO, IS THIS IT? Is this how to go about it?

“As Emeka Ike, I wanted you under my wings, as my first son in pride. I was firm on you finishing school first, like I did before I became an actor! IS THAT MY CRIME? You refused home training, now JARUMA of all brands is training you 😨😨😨.”

Emeka Ike’s son and Jaruma trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

delilarh__ said:

"You don lock this innocent boy inside bottle eh 😂."

goddess_touch_ent

"What is going on oo jaaruma?❤️😂."

isable_nails said:

"So why putting his dad’s pics up dre 🙄."

melta_pearl said:

"😮it’s spannk for me ha, how jaruma take reach here abeg."

buzor_montana said:

"Make una leave emeka Ike alone na. If pikin no resemble him papa who he wan come resemble 😂."

miss_kennyy said:

"Jaruma!! Jaruma!! Always trending for the wrong reasons🙄. As a mother , how would you feel if the table was turned around? We all are tired of waiting for you to grow up and stop looking for clout here n there."

12th_thecreator said:

"Emeka Ike in the cs crashing out 😂😭🔺."

tms_for_love said:

"Another mugu don Dey inside bottle 😂, iya omoyidaaa ??? 😢."

deji.south said:

"See as she lay down 😂."

est_tarh said:

"Michael stop embarrassing your father."

allcorrect_

"The generation of Lions gave birth to Goats. 🐐."

iamchisexy said:

"Honestly....I felt his pain.i felt it.Imagin naa."

1onwamoon said:

"I remember when people were bashing Emeka Ike."

iamduchess05 said:

"Originally copy of shame, collected by me 😢."

shoes_withswag said:

"Yes oooh! Its so painful as a mother to see this shhit.ots sad😢."

aabby_baby said:

"Not Emeka Ike shouting in the comment section, omoo."

emekaikeofficial said:

"Did you inform me before attaching my picture to this rubbish? See confused people messing with my name? Michael is this the university l put you? 😨😨😨 I worked hard for this name. A graduate of Mechanical engineering. What rubbish is this plssss???? 😭😨😨. What's my picture doing here??? 😳😳😳😳😳."

realpvd1 said:

"Na why I know why Emeka Dey steady blast this Michael . The boy na High key disgrace."

king_cedar9 said:

"The guy done give her better preek. She is gone."

Actor Emeka Ike reacts after Jaruma reportedly misleads his son into adult content.

Emeka Ike calls out pastors

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Ike shared a video of how church money should be spent as he shared his opinion about tithes and offering.

The movie star stated that tithes and offerings should not be used for personal gain but to feed the needy and the poor.

He shared a video of a church feeding the needy and how workers and clergy were busy attending to the people.

