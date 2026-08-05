Popular content creator Peller opened up about growing up in poverty during a livestream with his wife, Jarvis

Peller revealed he once collected phone numbers of wealthier classmates so he could later ask them for small sums of money

He said Ikorodu residents who attended his wedding admitted they never expected him to succeed, sparking emotional reactions online

TikTok content creator Peller has pulled back the curtain on his difficult upbringing, describing a childhood marked by hunger and financial strain that pushed him to devise creative ways just to survive.

During a recent livestream with his wife, Jarvis, recorded in their car, Peller spoke candidly about what life looked like before fame.

Peller opens up about his difficult childhood as he recounts surviving on a small school allowance. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star recalled leaving for school each morning with only 200 naira in his pocket, an amount that had to stretch from dawn until evening. When that wasn't enough, he turned to his classmates.

"My family suffered, we suffered. My mommy always give me 200 naira daily to school from morning till evening. I used to beg for food from my mates," he said.

Collecting numbers just to ask for 500 Naira

As secondary school graduation approached, Peller said he took a calculated step that now reads almost like a prophecy in reverse.

He began gathering the phone numbers of wealthier students, not to network, but with the simple hope of calling them later to request small amounts of cash.

"When we were graduating from school, I collected all the rich children number in school to call them later for 1k or 500 naira each if I need money later in life. But today they are the ones calling me," he shared.

Peller credited his mother's prayers as the anchor that held his family through those years, and noted that some people from Ikorodu who attended his wedding were visibly shaken by how far he had come, having once written him off entirely.

On his current life, Peller said he now consults his wife, Jarvis, on every major decision, and that there is nothing he desires that he cannot afford.

Watch Peller recount how he suffered before stardom in the video below:

Fans react to Peller's story

The revelation drew a wave of responses online, with many fans sharing their own experiences of hardship.

@DegbeRomuald wrote:

"Congratulations peller for breaking the yoke of poverty in your family"

@YahayaDorathy commented:

"The struggle was real. Glad his mother's prayers and hard work paid off."

@greatmoney7 shared:

"That's life, I'm happy for how far he has come, his life has really changed for good, from nobody to somebody, I pray my story changes too"

@olusegesunday wrote:

"The story is worth telling when we finally make it big. May God no let poverty shut us up for life. Script for head"

@Calm_Clemz added:

"Me wey no been dey collect shishi, what do you want me to say. My school been dey close by 4pm, imagine going to school eating just bread and tea and still wake back home by 4pm"

@eraniya_osogbo noted:

"200 naira to school back then and you're complaining? Some people don't have anything to talk to school at all, they'll warm the eba that remain yesterday"

@Akinyem887321 said:

"Everyone is happy for you and anybody who encountered breakthrough will definitely have something to say but with your age, your suffering is exaggerated man."

Peller recalls collecting the phone numbers of wealthy classmates as he reflects on his journey from hardship to success. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller shares how he handles old classmates’ messages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Peller, fresh off his lavish wedding to fellow content creator Jarvis, publicly addressed a wave of WhatsApp messages from his former female classmates.

The TikTok star revealed that he deliberately ignored them, recalling how they once mocked him as “dumb” and excluded him from group projects during secondary school.

Peller’s silence today, he explained, is shaped by those past rejections, including being left out of his graduation WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng