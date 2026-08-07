The German government has published details of its official citizenship test, outlining exactly what structure foreigners should expect

The test includes 33 multiple-choice questions, with the first 30 covering German history, culture, and civic rules that apply across the country

The final 3 questions are region-specific, meaning applicants face different questions depending on which part of Germany they are settling in

The German government has offered a detailed look at what foreigners must face when sitting the country's official citizenship test, revealing the structure, content, and even sample questions from the examination.

According to information published by the authorities, the naturalisation test consists of 33 multiple-choice questions in total.

Germany shares what foreigners should expect during the German citizenship interview. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany gives insights into citizenship examination

The first 30 questions assess general knowledge spanning German history, culture, social norms, and legal regulations.

The remaining 3 questions are tailored to the specific federal state where the applicant intends to live, meaning no two candidates sitting the test in different regions will face an entirely identical paper.

What Germany naturalisation test cover

Sample questions give a clearer picture of the depth of civic understanding required. On the topic of freedom of expression, one question asks applicants to identify what that right actually permits in Germany, with options including whether a person may insult strangers in public, post opinions online, display symbols associated with Hamas or Islamic State movements in public spaces, or speak freely only when not contradicting the government. The correct answer is that a person may express their opinion on the internet, within the broader legal framework that Germany applies to speech.

Regional questions are equally specific. One example asks what title is given to the head of government in the city-state of Berlin, offering the choices of Prime Minister, Lord Mayor, President of the Senate, or Governing Mayor. The answer is Governing Mayor, a title unique to Berlin's administrative structure.

Who needs to take the test

The citizenship test is a formal requirement for most foreigners seeking German naturalisation. Passing it demonstrates that an applicant understands the country's democratic values, legal system, and social expectations well enough to participate fully as a citizen.

Germany has in recent years adjusted its naturalisation rules, and the test remains a consistent part of the process regardless of how other requirements shift.

New Zealand announces conditions for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the requirements that resident visa holders must satisfy before they can apply for permanent residency.

Applicants must have held a resident visa for at least 2 years and demonstrate a genuine commitment to living in New Zealand permanently.

Source: Legit.ng