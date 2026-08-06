Actress Habibat Jinad revealed she prayed with Tope Osoba over the phone shortly before her colleague's death

Habibat shared a screenshot of their final WhatsApp call, showing the conversation lasted 8 minutes

The Nollywood actress used Tope Osoba's passing to urge the public to always check on their loved ones

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad has spoken about the passing of her colleague Temitope Osoba, sharing an emotional account of the final conversation they had before her death.

The news of Temitope Osoba's passing was confirmed on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Habibat Jinad opens up about her final phone call with Tope Osoba following the actress' death. Photo: realomojinad/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

While some reports linked her death to cancer, a condition she had publicly spoken about on August 4, the previous year, fellow Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni disputed that account, stating clearly that cancer was not the cause, though he stopped short of revealing what was.

Habibat Jinad's final moments with Tope Osoba

In a post shared on her Instagram page on August 5, Habibat Jinad described how she had reached out to Temitope in the period before her death, driven by what she described as divine prompting.

The two actresses prayed together over a phone call that lasted approximately eight minutes, and Habibat included a screenshot of their WhatsApp call log as proof of the exchange.

Struggling to come to terms with the loss, Habibat wrote that she cannot bring herself to question God's will, expressing gratitude that she followed through on the nudge to reach out when she did.

In her words:

"I called you recently because God led me to pray for you, Tope Osoba, and we prayed over the phone for about 8 minutes. I still can't believe this. Who am I to question God's will? May God forgive your sins and grant your soul eternal rest. This is a reminder to all of us: please always check on one another. You never truly know what someone is going through or when it may be your last chance to reach out. I am grateful I obeyed God's leading and did what He asked me to do for you before you left this world. Rest in perfect peace, Temitope. OSOBA My eyes are filled with tears again."

Habibat Jinad reflects on her final conversation with Tope Osoba as she mourns the late actress. Photo: realomojinad/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

A reminder to check on loved ones

Beyond mourning her colleague, Habibat Jinad used the moment to speak to a broader human truth, urging people not to wait until it is too late before reaching out to those around them.

She noted that no one can ever truly know what another person is silently carrying.

She added:

"My eyes are filled with tears right now. GOD PLEASE FORGIVE ALL HER SINS."

Her post drew an outpouring of emotional reactions from fans and followers online, with many moved by the sincerity of her tribute and the weight of the circumstances surrounding it.

Check out Habibat Jinad's post and the screenshot of her last conversation with late Tope Osoba below:

Tope Osoba’s associate shares late actress' final post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a close associate of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba revealed her last WhatsApp status update, posted just hours before her passing.

The message, written in Yoruba as "OGO TUNTUN" meaning "New Glory," was shared at 7:23pm on August 4, 2026.

Influencer Temilola Sobola later posted the screenshot on Instagram, leaving fans deeply moved by what many interpreted as a farewell.

Source: Legit.ng