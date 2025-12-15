Tonto Dikeh's public testimony about her deliverance during a church service went viral online

The actress opened up about her past struggles with addictions, troubling dreams and prolonged anger

She also shared how she was delivered from the habits, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians online

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh's renewed Christian journey has sparked massive reactions online after she publicly shared a testimony about her past struggles during a church service.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Tonto Dikeh shared a testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy International Church, describing her deliverance from smoking, alcohol addiction, and prolonged anger issues, among others.

In a video circulating online, the mother of one, while testifying before the congregation, disclosed that she began smoking at the age of 13 and struggled for years with alcohol. She attributed her transformation to divine intervention.

“I smoked since I was 13. God healed me too. I have known myself to have sexual in the dream ever since I was a child,” she said.

She noted that she didn't initially want to share the testimony over concerns about her public image.

“The devil tried to tell me that I was supposed to protect my image. But I told myself, what image? The God that gave me the image is the same God that can take it away,” she said.

Dikeh further revealed that she began noticing a change after attending the Ghana Prayer Conference, describing it as a breakthrough from years of spiritual oppression.

The actress also opened up about her struggle with what she called “demonic anger,” which she said affected her relationships and personal life in the past. She testified that God took it away and gave her peace.

According to her, she had never experienced peace until recently.

“I am 40 years old, and I can tell you I have never known peace until now. I am living in it,” she said.

Tonto disclosed that her smoking addiction lasted for about 27 years, starting from exposure at home.

“I started smoking because my dad was a smoker. Something as little as that habit can inhabit the lives of your children,” she said.

She added that she is now free from all her past struggles.

A clip also captured the moment Pastor Jerry Eze prayed for her.

The video of Tonto Dikeh testifying in church is below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's testimony

Some netizens argued that the actress should have kept certain details private. Others, however, applauded her courage and celebrated her transformation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

alhadji_ACE said:

"You really didn't have to come out to tell the world. That was between you and God not the public. Happy for you though... Bless."

the_oddmind reacted:

"I hope people mind what they say in the name of testimony and to trend. Internet does not forget and many of these young pastors also do not have the Godly charisma to handle some confessions."

de_generalnoni commented:

"This is beautiful. Thank you Tonto for the confidence in Christ not men or vain things… Glory to God!."

anasuachara said:

"This is truly inspiring. Overcoming habits like smoking and drinking, especially when they start young, takes courage and strength. Tonto Dikeh’s testimony reminds us that it is possible to break cycles, heal, and create a better path for yourself, no matter the past."

