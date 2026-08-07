Cynthia Morgan publicly sided with Peter Okoye in his ongoing feud with his twin brother, Paul Okoye, and their elder brother, Jude Okoye

The dancehall singer drew on her own experience to defend Peter's emotional outbursts, saying artists often reach a breaking point

Cynthia also claimed to be a personal witness to Jude Okoye's alleged wickedness, calling him toxic and divisive

Nigerian dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan has entered the ongoing feud between the Okoye brothers, sharing pointed opinions about Jude Okoye and coming to the defence of Peter Okoye, one half of the P-Square music duo.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on August 7, Cynthia addressed public criticism of Peter's emotional behaviour during the dispute, pushing back against those who had labelled his reactions as destructive.

Cynthia Morgan backs Peter Okoye as she criticises Jude Okoye amid the P-Square family feud. Photo: 1cynthiamorgan/psquare

Source: Instagram

Drawing from her own experience in the music industry, the singer argued that artists are routinely conditioned to suppress their emotions in the name of their craft.

"As an artiste, most of us are conditioned to always put our craft over anything. Love, grief, abuse, pressure etc. so when you see an artiste that you think has become destructive just know the've maxed out and can no longer pretend and until they vent or go to therapy Dey will never be normal," she wrote.

Cynthia Morgan also touched on how older artists, particularly those from the P-Square circle, had their brands built on mystery and public image, making their personal struggles less visible to fans.

She tagged Afrobeats singer Peter Okoye directly in the post, captioning it:

"The lord is close to the broken hearted @peterpsquare I wish you peace and salvation."

See Cynthia Morgan's post defending Peter Okoye below:

Cynthia Morgan's accusations against Jude Okoye

Cynthia Morgan did not stop at defending Peter Okoye.

In a separate post shared four days earlier, she made a series of direct allegations against Jude Okoye, the elder brother who managed P-Square for years.

"If there is one thing I know about judeengees I know for a fact that he can make the truth disappear either in front or behind the camera's I am a living witness of his wickedness," she wrote, suggesting her accusations were rooted in personal experience rather than speculation.

She went on to address Jude's reported claim that Peter was "crashing out," calling it a calculated and divisive move.

Cynthia Morgan shares her experience as she addresses the ongoing feud between Peter Okoye and Jude Okoye. Photo: 1cynthiamorgan/psquare

Source: Instagram

According to Cynthia, Peter had in fact been trending recently due to a new song, directly contradicting that narrative.

"You see how he quickly said Peter is crashing out because he is going down that is how toxic and divisive he is," she wrote, before concluding plainly: "Jude is not a good human being."

Cynthia did note that the availability of chat logs and emails in the current dispute offered a clearer path to the truth, expressing hope that the judiciary would ultimately deliver a fair outcome for those involved.

Check out Cynthia Morgan's post accusing Jude Okoye below:

Cynthia Morgan questions Rudeboy scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Cynthia Morgan reacted to allegations against Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, who was accused of molesting his house help.

She criticised media personality Do2dtun for urging Rudeboy to pursue legal action, insisting people should avoid actions they cannot admit publicly.

Morgan further stirred debate by asking if having an affair with a house help is acceptable as long as it is not a sexual assault.

Source: Legit.ng