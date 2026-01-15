Georgina Onuoha addressed May Edochie’s supporters, warning that some people are using the May Nation name to issue threats and cause trouble

The actress urged genuine fans to mirror May Edochie’s virtues, describing her as a peaceful, kind, and restrained woman

Her message sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans supporting the appeal for peace and others insisting that defending May Edochie remains necessary

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has raised an alarm over the growing toxicity within the online community of her colleague, May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she warned that malicious individuals have infiltrated May’s fan base, known as May Nation, using her name to spread threats, provoke chaos, and misrepresent her values.

Georgina Onuoha addresses May Edochie's fans amid claims of toxic behaviour. Photo credit: realgina.onu/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Onuoha explained that while many supporters genuinely stand with May, some pages have turned hostile, issuing vile messages under the banner of “May Nation.”

She explained that such actions do not reflect May’s character, describing her as a peace-loving, kind and family-oriented woman who has endured cruelty and harassment yet chosen silence and dignity.

The actress, who has been a staunch supporter of May since her marital crisis, urged fans to mirror May’s virtues, instead of engaging in harmful behaviour.

Georgina urges fans to mirror May's virtues

She reminded them that May does not threaten, harass, or attack families, and warned against allowing outsiders to tarnish the reputation of the community built around her.

Georgina revealed that someone close to her recently received a disturbing message threatening their children, allegedly from a page claiming to represent May Nation.

She condemned the act, insisting that it was a clear attempt to provoke May into reacting publicly. According to her, those behind such actions are bent on destroying May’s peace but will not succeed.

In her words, May Nation has no headquarters and is simply a group of people united by justice and love for one woman, which is May Edochie.

She appealed to supporters to remain vigilant, avoid cruelty, and continue fighting peacefully for May’s dignity.

Onuoha concluded her message by reminding fans of the Igbo saying, “ama ndi aneze,” which means dignity in silence. She emphasised that May’s strength lies in her restraint and grace, and urged admirers to reflect those same qualities in their defence of her.

Read Georgina Onuoha's post below:

Fans react to Georgina Onuoha’s message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@happylinkib said:

"Respectfully, who is dz close friend of urz DT was attacked?? Same Stella DT has been posting mean things and bullying Queen May??? U all re doing everything possible to tag may nation toxic just to dismantle her fan base."

@pinky_tty commented:

"Just by this post did you see how they're trolling May already? She's being insulted left right & Centre and the fans must keep quiet when they're already und*ressing her cause of this your post?"

@oilgas_25 wrote:

"Carry this your appeal go give your father we no really send you. Do you think may would've survived it on social media without those defending her."

@ngo_chinye reacted:

"I thank you so much for addressing this bcos our beautiful Queen May is not a violent person, we the genuine Maynation will continue to stand by her."

@kamtokene opined:

"Thank you for loving Queen MAY but d truth is that for every action, there must be an equal reaction & consequences. The truth of d matter is that both parties have toxic fans."

Georgina Onuoha defends May Edochie, warns fans against toxic behaviour, urging them to mirror May's virtues. Photo credit: realgina.onu/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Georgina Onuoha slams Ned Nwoko over Regina Daniels chat leak

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Georgina Onuoha strongly criticised Senator Ned Nwoko for publicly releasing a private WhatsApp chat with his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, amid their ongoing marital crisis.

The actress described Nwoko's actions as unbecoming of a responsible man, accusing him of being a malignant narcissist engaging in witch-hunting, intimidation, and manipulation against Regina.

She said Nwoko needs urgent psychological rehabilitation himself and urged him to respect Regina's decision to leave.

Source: Legit.ng