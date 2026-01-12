Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has responded to viral reports claiming she was arrested

The rumours linked her alleged arrest to fellow Nollywood stars, including Iyabo Ojo

The controversial actress addressed the claims in an intense Instagram post, sparking reactions online

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has broken her silence over reports claiming she was arrested for defamation of character.

Reports claimed that Lizzy was taken into custody a few days ago following a petition by fellow Nollywood stars, including Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, and Dayo Amusa.

Lizzy Anjorin speaks on being arrested.

The news was first shared by popular Nigerian influencer and Iyabo Ojo’s associate, Esabod, in a post on Instagram.

Esabod wrote: “Lizzy Anjorin has been arrested by ??? and has been remanded at Alagbon Police Station in Lagos. Lizzy's bail conditions will be reviewed from Monday for defamation of character.”

Reacting to the viral report on Sunday evening, Lizzy took to her Instagram page to dismiss the claims, writing: “Believe Esabod and Iyabo Ojo at your own risk.”

Her response has since generated reactions on social media, with many fans questioning the authenticity of the arrest reports and calling for clarity from those involved.

In a previous report, Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of attending the burial of late actress Allwell Ademola “to mock her, even in death.”

In the viral videos, Lizzy alleged that Iyabo Ojo only showed up at the solemn event for attention, describing her appearance as a form of clout-chasing.

She also criticised Iyabo Ojo for having a full face of make-up at a moment she believed should have been approached with more emotional restraint.

Allwell Ademola, a respected Nollywood actress, director, and producer, passed away on December 27, 2025, at the age of 43.

She was laid to rest on January 9, 2026, at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

Before her interment, a moving service of songs was held, drawing colleagues, friends, and family members who came together to honour her legacy.

Iyabo Ojo’s presence at the service drew attention. She was seen hugging family members, including Allwell’s brother.

The brother, who had earlier criticised industry colleagues for allegedly abandoning his sister during her final days, apologised to Iyabo Ojo during the event.

In her statement, Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of using the burial as an opportunity for attention.

“Iyabo Ojo went to Allwell Ademola’s bur!al to m0ck her even after her d£ath.”

According to Lizzy, Iyabo’s appearance was inappropriate and insincere. She also suggested that the actress’s emotional displays were performed rather than genuine.

