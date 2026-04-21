A young man who scored 77 in Chemistry, 78 in Physics, and 79 in Biology in his JAMB exam has shown off his 2026 UTME result

The individual took to social media to joke about skipping university to apply directly for the NYSC programme due to his score

The 2026 UTME result he posted on his page caught the attention of many, who took to the comments section to react

A young Nigerian man who scored 77 in Chemistry, 78 in Physics, and 79 in Biology in his JAMB exam joked about applying for NYSC directly instead of going to university after checking his UTME result.

Just like several individuals who took to social media to share their results after writing the JAMB exam, the candidate posted a screenshot that showed the scores he got in all the subjects he wrote in the examination.

JAMB: Man who scored 77, 78, 79 jokes about applying for NYSC. Photo Source: Facebook/Hamza'h Ahmad

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Man displays his 2026 UTME result

The breakdown of his result showed he scored quite well in the subjects he offered in the JAMB exam, as well as his total UTME score.

Seeing that he did well, @Hamza'h Ahmad showed off his results online and wrote a caption that got people’s attention.

JAMB: Man who scored 77 in chemistry, 78 in physics, 79 in biology goes viral. Photo Source: Facebook/Hamza'h Ahmad

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Can I apply for NYSC direct..?”

His caption, as well as the score he got in the exam, caught the attention of many people who went to the comments section to react.

Reactions as man posts his UTME result

Ardo Bello said:

"Yes can you play Nigerian president direct."

Umar Abdullahi said:

"Noo 🤓 is too low cut mark🥰 minimum cut of mark is 430/400."

Gøjë Bülä added:

"If care is taken, with your 300+ points of jamb You can find yourself withdrawn suddenly, but this is not my wishes."

Ishaq Yushau noted:

"Congratulations mah dear friend."

Real Khalid added:

"Just start working no need for you to join NYSC."

Ibrahim Babangida wrote:

"Next year university results for 100 level will shocked everybody."

Young Tbk NE Noted:

"Yes even Propessor u can apply direct."

Basheer Abdulmaleek said:

"Congratulation once again God bless you."

Ibrahim Babangida noted:

"Next year university results for 100 level will shocked everybody Guest what."

Young Tbk NE wrote:

"Yes even Propessor u can apply direct."

Basheer Abdulmaleek said:

"Congratulation once again God bless you."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 15-year-old girl who wrote the JAMB exam for the first time has gone viral after scoring 98 in English Language in the 2026 UTME and posting her result online.

The video showed her feeling nervous while checking her result, with her elder sister by her side to support her.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate her brother, Suleiman Sufyan Onimisi, after he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics in the 2026 UTME organised by JAMB. She shared a screenshot of his result online to prove her claims.

Man reacts after scoring 94 in physics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man whose system disconnected three times while he was writing his JAMB exam has shared his 2026 UTME result online and said he scored 94 in Physics.

He explained that he had technical problems during the exam, but still managed to do well in other subjects like English, Chemistry, and Biology. He thanked God for helping him despite the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng