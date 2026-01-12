Priscilla Ojo has responded to rumours claiming her husband, Juma Jux, paid for his 2026 AFRIMA award after he won Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa

The Nigerian influencer reacted after a social media follower accused the couple of buying the award

This comes amid similar past claims linking Juma Jux’s growing success in Nigeria to his marriage to Priscilla, which she has repeatedly dismissed

Nigerian celebrity influencer Priscilla Ojo has addressed fresh rumours claiming that her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, paid for his recent AFRIMA award win.

The rumours surfaced after Juma Jux emerged as the Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa at the 9th edition of the African music awards ceremony, which held on Sunday, January 11, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Juma Jux and the AFRIMMA award, Prisicilla Ojo sets the record straight. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Following his win, Priscilla took to her Snapchat page to celebrate her husband, expressing pride in his achievement. “Congratulations, baby. So proud of you!!” she wrote.

However, her post attracted criticism from a follower who alleged that the award was purchased.

The follower commented, “Award wey una buy o.”

Priscilla did not take the accusation lightly and clapped back, urging the critic to drop the negativity in the new year. “Belle, it’s a new year, stop hating, girl,” she replied.

She went further to share a screenshot of the follower’s profile, adding a sarcastic caption: “Too pretty to be hating?”

This is not the first time Juma Jux has faced such accusations. When he won Best East African Artiste at The Headies, a Twitter user implied that his marriage to Priscilla was a calculated move to gain recognition and secure awards in Nigeria.

Responding at the time, Priscilla sarcastically agreed, saying her husband married her solely for Nigerian recognition and the Headies Award. She praised Juma Jux as smart, calculative, and hardworking, adding that “the game is the game.”

Priscilla has consistently shown public support for her husband’s career. In December, when Juma Jux held his first concert in Lagos, she congratulated him, describing him as the epitome of a real man and applauding the quality of his performance. She said the concert showed people what a proper show should look like.

Juma Jux’s mother-in-law, actress Iyabo Ojo, also expressed pride in him, describing the concert’s success as proof of his dedication and hard work. She added that his intentional lifestyle is why he is blessed with a loving and supportive wife who aligns with his vision.

See the post below:

Priscilla Ojo trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

___ewatomilola___ said:

"I love it! Do it againnn 😍."

gertrudeonuora said:

"Priscy you did well. Let her go and buy it if it's easy."

mua.3406 said:

"A failure always loves to downplay other people's hard work and successes😢."

cute_dalu_ said:

"Love her reply 👏👏👏."

cathrine_apeh said:

"Hw did she feel … be happy for dose wining and ur time will be soon 👌👌👌,"

joynathan36 said:

"when e reach her turn, make she buy am too if e possible."

shaddybankzz said:

"Very sweet."

adedolafunmi01 said:

"This one sweet me."

igb_uyi said:

"Post her any of her relative handle."

temi441 said:

"Don't mind haters when her husband was busy working even while she was pregnant the others were busy doing what they know how to do."

arewa_luxe_adire said:

"Omoh I wan quickly go hate her I come remember say I no get Snapchat for phone 😢 because of space true true poor man and hate na 5&6 Bella you do this one."

Prisicilla Ojo speaks on Juma Jux'a AFRIMA controversy. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo addresses age difference with husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo finally addressed the age difference between herself and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

She made it clear that the age gap between them was not something she worried about, despite constant online conversations questioning their relationship.

The daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo revealed that she is 24 years old, while Juma Jux is 35. However, she stressed that she did not see their relationship through the lens of age.

Source: Legit.ng