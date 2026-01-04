Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin sparked online reactions after questioning Anthony Joshua’s mother over his decision to return to his hometown

Her comments followed the tragic accident involving the boxer during his visit to Nigeria in the 2025 Christmas season

The viral video has fuelled widespread debate on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has stirred reactions online after criticising the mother of British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua over his recent visit to his hometown in Nigeria.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Anjorin questioned why Joshua’s mother allowed him to travel to his village during the festive period instead of placing him in what she described as a more secure area, such as Lekki, Ikoyi, or Banana Island.

Lizzy Anjorin questions the decision behind Anthony Joshua’s hometown return. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

She suggested that a safer location would have reduced potential risks during the high-profile visit.

In the clip, she said, “Anthony Joshua’s mother is to bl@me. She didn’t put her son in a better place like Lekki or Ikoyi, she watched him go back to his village for the festivities. What reasonable mother would watch her son go back to that kind of place? Why couldn’t she put him somewhere like Ikoyi or Banana Island?”

Anjorin’s comments followed reports of a car accident involving Joshua on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during his stay in Nigeria.

The accident reportedly claimed the lives of two of his close associates, while the boxer sustained minor injuries.

Reacting to the incident, the actress argued that parents of well-known public figures should take extra precautions regarding their children’s safety.

Her remarks quickly gained attention, with many social media users sharing and debating her views.

The video has since sparked widespread discussion online, with opinions divided over whether Anjorin’s comments were justified or inappropriate.

While some supported her safety concerns, others felt the comments unfairly targeted Joshua’s family.

See details below:

Lizzy Anjorin spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"When are you going to grow up Lizzy?"

thisisdamii said:

"It’s Iyabo’s fault, she forced him😔😂."

shaneghe_01 said:

"So nobody fit catch Lizzy for me ?😭😭."

leem_ssss said:

"He comes to Nigeria every year. Someone is almost 40 and you want his mom to be controlling him."

star_entreprise_

"Those of you asking him for Christmas vacation in his own father’s land Dey craze. He’s proud of his father land and that’s it."

korrectbarbie_ said:

"Amuramarode 😂😂😂elejo ofo."

queenbfemi1

"Na iyabo tell am come..osinwin let them mourn in peace."

muna_ozzoude

"Person don escape Yaba left again."

ksobabiesworld

"She is really sick!"

sncshoesnbags said:

"Iyabo caused it."

ayaoba__adetutu said:

"Efun lorun paaaaa💯."

igbiniyesu_tolu said:

"She has a point, sha."

slimberry5448 said:

"In conclusion, Iyabo Ojo convinced Anthony's mother to allow him to travel to a."

celebritymouthpiece said:

"@lizzyanjorin_originallawal when are you taking yourself to rehab? 😂😂😂."

Lizzy Anjorin sparks debate over Anthony Joshua’s return to his roots. Credit: @anthonyjoshua

Source: Getty Images

Police arrest Anthony Joshua’s driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Joshua on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway was taken into custody by the police.

Confirming the development on Thursday, January 1, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the police public relations officer of the Ogun State Command, said the driver of the Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and his team is currently being held as investigations continue.

Source: Legit.ng