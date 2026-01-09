Following Allwell’s passing, her brother had initially accused big names like Iyabo Ojo and Lateef Adedimeji of "fake love

The mother of two had responded with receipts, detailing how she worked for Allwell for free and provided consistent financial support

At the funeral service, the grieving brother was captured in a viral video, nearly prostrating on the floor to beg Iyabo Ojo for forgiveness

Allwell Ademola’s brother has publicly retracted his scathing accusations against Nollywood superstar Iyabo Ojo.

The actress’s brother had taken to social media to vent his frustrations.

He questioned why top stars like Iyabo Ojo were flooding the internet with her photos when, according to him, they rarely featured her in their high-budget movies despite her talent.

However, Iyabo Ojo rebuffed, providing a detailed breakdown of their relationship.

Allwell Ademola's brother postrates to beg Iyabo Ojo. Photo: Allwell Ademola.

Source: Instagram

She reminded the public that she had been one of Allwell's biggest cheerleaders, appearing in her early productions without charging a kobo and standing by her during her darkest personal moments.

Many expected the atmosphere to be icy when Iyabo Ojo arrived at the Service of Songs on Thursday. Instead, the venue became the backdrop for a humbling display of remorse.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Allwell’s brother approached the actress. Overcome with emotion and perhaps the weight of his previous words, he attempted to prostrate and beg the actress.

Iyabo Ojo immediately reached out, pulling the young man up from the ground and wrapping him in a tight, sisterly hug.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to video of Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@omosexy1415 wrote:

“Fanuwo fence. He wanted to use his sister’s death chase clout"

@Adejugbeglody wrote:

“There will always be that 1 black sheep in every family ni sha. May Allwell’s soul rest well"

@Olukemidarlington wrote:

“He is shameless"

@bkdtvgirl1 wrote:

“The boy no dey alright. This one is a chain smoker

@outstaagram wrote:

“Na now you get sense"

@janer8204 wrote:

“There is a place and time for everything. Certainly not here and now"

@rae.classic.hub wrote:

“Hmmm! He say na big mummy, it’s well"

@queenbelly02 wrote:

“Campaign after election

@kimkaty2516 wrote,

“I just love Aunty Iyabo, she’s really the Queen mother they called her. May Allwell’s soul rest in peace"

@mum_rooney wrote:

“Person wey no well”.

Allwell Ademola reportedly died of cardiac arrest. Photo: @allwellademola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Biola Bayo, Rotimi Salami speak about Allwell Ademola

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was an evening heavy with grief as colleagues, family, and admirers gathered for the Service of Songs held in honour of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola.

Videos from the solemn event, shared on Thursday night, showed an auditorium filled to the brim.

One of the most emotional moments came when actress Biola Bayo stepped forward, her voice breaking as she attempted to speak about her late friend. She reminded mourners of a truth many often avoid — life’s unpredictability.

