A science student who wrote the 2026 UTME and scored an impressive 351 has made public a screenshot of her complete result

While admitting that she did not think she would perform well in the exam, the science student noted that her result is a reminder that hard work pays off

The young lady further opened up about a secret to her excellent UTME result by mentioning something she repeatedly did that really proved helpful

Uzodigwe Chidiogo Cynthia, a science student, has happily posted her 2026 UTME result after checking it via SMS.

The young lady who wrote the subjects English, chemistry, physics, and biology scored 351 in the examination.

A science student who scored 351 in the UTME has disclosed that she studied past questions over and over again. Photo Credit: @cynthias.folktale, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Breakdown of science student's UTME result

In a TikTok post on April 21, Cynthia's result breakdown showed she scored 88 in English, 81 in physics, 90 in biology and 92 in chemistry.

On what really helped her, Cynthia stated it was the past questions. According to her, past questions really worked out for her.

In another TikTok post, Cynthia admitted that she did not believe she would perform well in the UTME, and recounted the sleepless nights, stress and studying past questions repeatedly.

She added that there were days she felt like quitting, but she kept pushing. Cynthia further wrote that her result is a reminder that her hard work paid off.

"I honestly didn't think I would do this well in JAMB 😭 The stress, sleepless nights, reading past questions over and over...it wasn't easy at all. There were days I felt like giving up ,but I kept pushing. Seeing this result today just reminded me that hard work actually pays off 💯 If you're still preparing for any exam, don't stop you can do it," Cynthia wrote.

A science student celebrates scoring 351 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @cynthias.folktale

Source: TikTok

See her UTME score in the TikTok post below (swipe left):

Netizens react to lady's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's result below:

I༽M said:

"No comma after Eng 88.

"Anyways, congrat shar."

o.m infinity said:

"313 here, but my English failed me i got 57."

queen 👑 Esther 💞💕 said:

"Congratulations the God that do yours will do mine."

PROMISE said:

"Chidiogo your God did it for you and your hard work paid off..."

Ifu💕baby🌹🌹 said:

"Your own sleepless nights payed off,mine didn't 😪but congrats dear 😊 you did well."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a science student was disappointed after checking her UTME result.

Science student shares her UTME result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a science student had gone public with her 2026 UTME result, admitting that her score was not quite what she expected.

She showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, biology, physics and chemistry. The science student scored 54 in English, 58 in biology, 56 in physics and 27 in chemistry, making a total score of 215.

Source: Legit.ng