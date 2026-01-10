Lizzy Anjorin claimed Iyabo Ojo intentionally wore "full makeup" to the funeral service to mock the deceased actress

Iyabo Ojo was seen sharing an emotional moment with Allwell’s brother, who reportedly apologized to her for previous comments

This latest clash reignites a bitter, years-long rivalry between the two movie stars

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has accused Iyabo Ojo of attending the burial of late actress Allwell Ademola “to mock her, even in death.”

In recently circulating videos, Lizzy alleged that Iyabo Ojo only showed up at the solemn event for attention, describing her appearance as a form of clout-chasing.

She also criticized Iyabo Ojo for being fully made up at a moment she believed should have been approached with more emotional restraint.

Lizzy Anjorin claims Iyabo Ojo intentionally wore "full makeup" to the funeral service to mock Allwell Ademola. Photos: @lizzynajorin/@iyaboojofespris/IG.

Allwell Ademola, a respected Nollywood actress, director, and producer, passed away on December 27, 2025, at the age of 43.

She was laid to rest on January 9, 2026, at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

Before her interment, a moving service of songs was held, drawing colleagues, friends, and family members who came together to honour her legacy.

Iyabo Ojo’s presence at the service drew attention. She was seen hugging family members, including Allwell’s brother.

The brother, who had earlier criticized industry colleagues for allegedly abandoning his sister during her final days, apologized to Iyabo Ojo during the event.

In her statement, Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of using the burial as an opportunity for attention.

She said:

“Iyabo Ojo went to Allwell Ademola’s bur!al to m0ck her even after her d£ath.”

According to Lizzy, Iyabo’s appearance was inappropriate and insincere. She also suggested that the actress’s emotional displays were performed rather than genuine.

Reactions trail Lizzy Anjorin's accusation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Twt_tomi stated:

"At this point, I don’t even think this is pure hatred for Iyabo ojo. I think she’s just using her for clout. Because,how can one person dedicate her life to hating someone?"

@iam_ayodamola10 noted:

"She's absolutely not normal. Her husband and her family members dey try"

@William19Prisca shared:

"Lowkey if it was a random person they’d have picked her up. She either has m@d spiritual backings and political backings cause iyabo self no small but she no fit shake body for Liz."

@ty_autos commented:

"Wait Iyabo Ojo went to beg for transport fare,na 20m be transport fare,that’s when u know Lizzy is sick,she really dey check Iyabo Ojo out daily cos she needs help and I won’t lie spiritual warfare self won’t help her ,God let my debtors be restless like this everyday of their lives"

@Bluey2309 shared:

"What are these two women dragging first all Anjorin is beginning to move different now What is this na"

Allwell Ademola passed away on December 27, 2025, at the age of 43. Photo: @allwellademola/IG.

