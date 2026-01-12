Iyabo Ojo celebrates her son-in-law Juma Jux's Best Male Artist award at Afrima

The actress expresses pride in Jux's success and their close bond

Netizens react to Iyabo's support with mixed opinions and criticisms

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo celebrated her son-in-law, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, after he won at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

The event took place on Sunday, January 11, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where Jux was honoured as Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Juma Jux as the Tanzanian singer wins Best Male Artist Eastern Africa at Afrima. Photo credit: iyaboojofespris/dammiedammie35/jux_priscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo shared her excitement on Instagram, congratulating him warmly. She described herself as the “sexiest glamma” while praising Jux for his achievement.

In the video, the actress was seen with Enioluwa Adeoluwa, her daughter Priscilla's friend, while Juma was climbing up the stage to receive the award.

Watch the video below:

In another video, the actress was seen rejoicing with him after the award ceremony. She showered him with prayers, asking that he continue to win more awards in the future.

Her joy reflected the close bond she shares with her daughter’s partner.

This is not the first time Iyabo has publicly expressed pride in Jux. When he staged his first concert in Lagos last December, she said she felt blessed to have him in the family.

According to her, the success of the show proved his dedication to music. She added that Jux is intentional about his work and life, which is why God blessed him with an equally intentional and loving wife who supports him fully.

Jux’s recognition at Afrima adds to his growing list of honours in Nigeria.

Back in 2024, shortly after making his relationship with Priscilla Ojo public, he won Best Artist/Group in Eastern Africa at the Jaylia Awards in Côte d’Ivoire.

At that time, he openly appreciated Priscilla and spoke fondly of her, showing how much she meant to him.

Watch Iyabo Ojo's video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo's celebration

Fans and followers shared mixed reactions to the actress's public display of support for her son-in-law.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@formulatorspantry101 said:

"From Tanzania Juma in our Annies voice 😍 Oh God am proud to be a JP for life🙌🙌🙌 love you Queen mother, more blessings dear in-law OluwaJumachukwu oko ajokeade 🙌"

@thejpdiariescanada commented:

"Congratulations Queen Mother. More and more wins this 2026 in Jesus Name Amen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@hollyboysol wrote:

"That's really sweet You can feel the pride and love — moments like that make the win even more special."

@remasherkay reacted:

"Clout chasing family. Nigerians can worship man and foreigners. Cause I don't see why is guy is even famous here. Someone that sings trash."

@naijascope2 opined:

"Can she atleast let her daughter enjoy her marriage, i dislike this her over nonsense character every month she's in his son-in-law house for one thing or the other it irritating abeg, someone should talk her."

@DeeMiguel55 said:

"I have been seeing a very supportive mother-in-law, but no one comes close to this Iyabo Ojo. Despite her tight schedule, she still promotes her son-in-law's music."

Iyabo Ojo rains prayer on Juma Jux after Afrima award win in Lagos. Photo credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

