Doris Ogala reunites with her estranged husband, Kingsley, at a burial in Abia State

The reunion came amid her ongoing relationship feud with Pastor Chris Okafor

Mixed reactions flood social media following the emotional reunion video

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has reunited with her estranged husband, Kingsley Anyanwuagwu, at a burial ceremony in Abia State.

The reunion comes at a time when the actress is locked in a public controversy with Lagos Pastor Chris Okafor.

A video she posted on her Instagram page on January 10, now trending online, captured the emotional moment Doris knelt before her husband as they hugged and held each other.

The scene drew attention because Doris had previously described her marriage as abusive and claimed she left her husband due to her relationship with Okafor.

In another clip shared by Doris on her social media page, she was seen embracing her estranged husband multiple times.

The actress used the opportunity to express her feelings about the reunion and tied it to her ongoing spiritual battle, which she has often spoken about publicly.

She wrote:

“HUBBY CAME THROUGH FOR @donlulu_mayor, MY CONFESSION IS FREEDOM FROM OCCULTIC KINGDOM. EVERYTHING STOLEN FROM ME IS RETURNED. GOD IS NOT DONE YET. THEIR KINGDOM IS ON FIRE. ANGELS DESTROYING THEIR EVIL DEVICES. I DON'T CARE WHAT YOU THINK. I GOT BACK WHAT WAS STOLEN FROM ME. YOUR OPINION TO UR SELF. THIS IS MORE SPIRITUAL THAN PHYSICAL. A LOT WAS STOLEN FROM ME. WITH MY BOSS IKUKU OMA ABIA.”

For weeks, Doris has openly accused Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation International, also known as Liberation City, of abandoning her after eight years of intimacy to marry another woman. She was later arrested by the Lagos State Police for defamation.

After her arrest, Doris revealed that Okafor met her privately at the station and asked for forgiveness. She said part of their peace talks included her demand for a house.

Days later, she accused him of paying her only $10,000 and vowed to expose his alleged criminal acts.

The controversy led to Okafor stepping down from the pulpit, handing over leadership to pastors under him.

Recently, the Lagos State Police invited him for questioning. Through his lawyer, Okafor denied all allegations and challenged Doris, activist VeryDarkMan, and anyone with evidence against him to present it to the police or face legal consequences.

The reunion video of Doris and her husband has now gone viral, sparking online conversations as the actress remains at the centre of the ongoing dispute with Okafor.

Watch Ogala's video below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's reunion

Fans expressed mixed emotions, with some praising the husband's forgiveness while others questioned Doris's decision.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@shebabe2025 said:

"The guy can not just accept you like that, you have to start from his family I wish you all the best."

@gladysco_messages commented:

"Am so happy for you beautiful soul, please sir forgive her she was under influence darkness manipulations am joining her to say sorry for her mistake 🙏 am not saying what she did is good but please from a place of understanding the fight of spiritual fight. Thank you for giving her a second chance you are love by many sir😢 thank you for looking back to tell the devil to get Behind you and your wife."

@spec_initiative wrote:

"Which hubby. Confused woman. I'm beginning to come to terms with the fact that you're abnormal and need help. Kingsley run for your life maka isi mgbaka."

@lauraejike reacted:

"A man you said you never loved, a man you said was violent towards you? Haaaaaa Doris, and you accept him back after everything you did to him? You should be scared for your life."

@sobodee_mrtilekunleyin opined:

"Make a public apology to this guy and his family cos you really did him strong thing… this man deserves a flowers 🌺 good reunion ❤️."

@betty_omohhh said:

"Some men are genuinely d best tin dat can happen to us but we just misplaced priorities and take dem for granted becos Dey are too nice to a fault, I don't knw dis man but I respect him, even if e pr!ck n dey rise up I swear na man e be, I will respect ur type for dis level of forgiveness? He is a real man and damnnn all consequences 🙌❤️❤️❤️ congratulations @mma_ogala 🙌❤️."

