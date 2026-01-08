Regina Daniels' public admission to the use of Molly, as she cleared the allegations of drug and alcohol addiction against her, has become a trending topic online

The Nollywood star, while addressing her fans, admitted to using Molly for reasons she did not name

Her admission has, however, sparked what could be more trouble for her, as Nigerians tagged the country’s anti-drug enforcement body, NDLEA

Trouble could be looming for Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels after she admitted to using Molly in a viral video she shared on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina underwent a test in reaction to the allegations of drug and alcohol addiction levelled against her by her husband, Ned Nwoko.

She posted a video showing her at an unnamed hospital abroad and later collecting the result.

The mother of two stated that the test was taken to clear her name, vehemently denying “any use of hard drugs.” She, however, admitted to using “Molly” for reasons she did not name.

“I was never on any hard drugs or any nonsense fabricated online. I will sue at the appropriate time. And honestly speaking, the only drug I was associated with is , popularly known as Molly. Believe it or not, there was a reason for that,” she said in the viral video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that media personality Radiogad taunted Regina Daniels over her drug test, questioning why she waited for months.

A video of Regina Daniels is below:

A clip of Regina Daniels admitting to using Molly is below:

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' admission

The actress' admission to using Molly has since gone viral on X, with netizens involving the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to Grok, anyone found in possession of Molly could be sentenced to over 15 years behind bars.

Legit.ng also compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

the_beardedsina said:

"If only she knew that Molly aka MDMA is an illegal substance in Nigeria , and distribution, possession carry severe penalties.Regina Daniels is just saying NDLEA please I need you to arrest me."

wufohMakuo said:

"Wait, Molly na candy?"

AsidanyaMiracle said:

"She didn't consult her legal personnel before posting."

dhadi_x2 commented:

"And the fact that she was crying in the video making it look like she's totally innocent amuse me."

BeabulKing said:

"Not so bright... And usually, when we do bad things as humans, we tend to underplay it. So making such a confession, is saying a lot."

prince_dc21 commented:

"Lol it's just like saying you don't eat akpu but you eat garri Same cassava, same work."

001Xtasy said:

"Regina Daniels might think it’s just a joke, but the law isn’t playing. NDLEA doesn’t take warnings they take action. This isn’t just a headline, it’s a reality check for anyone glamorizing illegal substances in Nigeria."

Azizacryptos commented:

"She na proper street girl....she think say molly na normal leave."

DrayLord6582 said:

"She thought Molly is bitter leave."

What Senator Natasha Akpoti said about Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha expressed pride in Regina Daniels after she shared her drug test result.

The lawmaker took to the comment section of the actress' post like many of her fans, and shared her reaction.

"Your journey is yours to OWN and I am so proud of you my darling," Senator Natasha wrote.

