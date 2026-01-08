A Nigerian woman shared how she ended a serious relationship because her partner repeatedly refused to flush the toilet

Her comment emerged during an online discussion about hygiene after another woman shared a similar breakup experience

The disclosure sparked debate on X, with users discussing cleanliness, cohabitation, and relationship boundaries

A Nigerian lady has sparked widespread debate online after disclosing the absurd reason she ended the relationship and broke up with her partner.

The lady, identified as Ebun on X, shared how she ended a serious relationship with her man because he repeatedly refused to flush the toilet.

Her disclosure came as a comment to a post shared on X about hygiene and relationship boundaries.

The initial post shared by an X user known as Moonlight complained about how her own boyfriend broke up with her over a toilet-related incident.

The post read:

"HE LEFT ME BECAUSE I FORGOT TO FLUSH THE TOILET AT HIS PLACE.

Hi family. I need to share this national shame I am living right now since two weeks ago.

I am Vesta, 29 years old, mother of a little boy 5 years old. I was in a relationship with a man I respect a lot. He is a very organised person, almost a maniac even… He is quiet, very clean, his towels always folded; socks sorted by colour… in short, he is very clean...”

See the initial post below:

Lady shares absurd reason for breaking up

Reacting to the post, Ebun shared her own experience, which quickly gained attention on X.

According to her, the reverse was the case, as she was the one always cleaning up after her boyfriend. She disclosed that she had to break up with him, as he had refused to listen to her distress.

In her words:

"I ended a serious relationship because this man would not flush the toilet after using it. I’d walk in and be met with it just staring at me.

I talked and talked...nothing. He’d change for one day, then go right back to it. I can’t be cleaning up after a grown man. I’m not raising a baby, and I’m definitely not parenting an adult."

See her comment on X below:

Reactions to lady's breakup story

