Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has openly defended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over his recent criticism of Governor Alex Otti.

The outspoken actress, who recently had a fallout with Pastor Chris Okafor, took to social media to throw her full support behind Kalu.

He described him as “my boss” while insisting that his comments about the current administration were nothing but the truth.

Doris Ogala backs Senator Kalu's claim that Governor Otti has failed to launch new major projects.

Kalu had accused Otti’s government of merely repainting and showcasing projects he originally executed during his time as governor.

The actress agreed strongly, stating that the state’s celebrated road projects were actually the handiwork of the senator’s past administration.

She stated:

“What my boss, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said about Governor Alex Otti is true. Alex Otti is only repainting roads that were originally built by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Her statement immediately set tongues wagging, with many Nigerians surprised to see a Nollywood figure firmly plant herself inside a heated political conversation.

Just hours before her statement went viral, former Abia governors Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji held a strategic meeting in Umuahia aimed at building a united political force ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The gathering, which brought together influential officeholders who served between 2009 and 2023, was described by insiders as one of the most significant alignments in Abia’s recent political history.

Doris Ogala raises alarm over Chris Okafor

Meanwhile, Doris Ogala has cried out that her life and that of Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama, Ebere, are in danger, claiming the cleric has been making repeated attempts to threaten them.

In an emotional video, the actress alleged that someone she described as Pastor Chris Okafor’s aide told her to send his alleged baby mama away so that he could “sort her out.”

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@enyinwa_ stated:

"I blame those giving you publicity"

@FCarlos34227 commented:

"Doris is looking for political position but she will see none. How wished I can see her direct post about this nonsense."

@AVEMari02013887 shared:

"Taaa kataa away you Doris ogala ,this is not aramaara ,mba jeeje go and park well ,maka mgbe Oga esubiri ibewe anyam anyam ,merda ,porcaria"

@IkeGod1177 commented:

"This one never recover finish from that pastor trauma."

Doris Ogala defends Orji Uzor Kalu's record as a former governor of Abia State.

Doris Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of fraud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of receiving $60,000 through his church account from fraudsters.

She claimed the arrangement involved a 10% cut agreement, but Pastor Chris became greedy afterwards. Ogala stated that the fraudsters reported him to Interpol, and when officers came to arrest him, the pastor panicked and called her for help.

She said she intervened by contacting her connections to stop the arrest from happening.

