Sam Larry turned a new age and chose to celebrate it with lovely pictures of himself outside the country

The socialite, who expressed gratitude to his maker, also shared his focus on becoming the best version of himself

Nigerian netizens also flooded his comment section with messages, as some celebrated the socialite

Nigerian socialite, Samson Erinfolami Balogun, better known as Sam Larry, has stirred reactions on social media with the way he marked his birthday this year.

Sam Larry expressed appreciation to God for making him witness another year. The socialite also hoped to become the best version of himself, praying that the new year brings him closer to Allah and His mercy.

He also wished himself long life and abundant wealth while sharing pictures, as well as a video of himself outside the shores of the country.

"Alhamdulilahi Alhamdulilahi Robil’Alamin… Here’s to another year of growth, lessons, and becoming the best version of myself… may it bring me closer to Allah and his mercy… May Allah guide my steps Bijahi ROSULULLAH… I pray for overflow of opportunities Bijahi ROSULULLAH… I WISH MYSELF LONG LIFE IN GOOD HEALTH AND ABUNDANT WEALTH… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Sam Larry was spotted with content creator Paper Chaze, who was seen dancing to the beat of the song playing in the background at a club.

Sam Larry, for his part, stood still behind Paper Chaze while stylishly observing his movements.

The viral video making rounds online further emphasised the socialite's demeanour while staring at Paper Chaze, which many interpreted as unfriendly.

Nigerians flood Sam Larry's comment section

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

official_letiko_sakamanje said:

"Happy Birthday bro...... Me no like u and i no hate u cuz i never meet u in person before.... But u have thought me that no matter what it is in this life... Never let what people are saying kpai u or depressed u.... Bro u are indeed a strong man... Many more years ahead."

oloriebiblog_ said:

"Happy birthday Egbon @samlarry_001 Konibaje baba oninure."

big_kudaaa commented:

"I learn from you a lot about patience and silent boss God bless your new age."

bashir.io said:

"Baba daaada. Oninure; Omoteepanko??"

nairamarley said:

"More life more money."

tommy_tizzy07 said:

"More Life to celebrate Iku baba yeye."

alowoesinlawal said:

"Happy birthday many more beautiful years to celebrate on earth with unlimited grace."

tent_en210 said:

"More good life and happiness,peace of mind and God will not make you face challenges you faced in the past years again."

albudfatai said:

"The strong man in the world happy birthday long life and prosperity may your days be long your money be long."

b.choice1 said:

"Iku baba yeye."

VDM spotted with Sam Larry, others

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video showed Verydarkman in a studio with some notable personalities.

Phyno, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Kokopee, Sam Larry, and others were spotted in the confined space. Verydarkman kept the mood light as he dropped bars on the mic, entertaining with his antics.

