Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has opened the new year with a message of resilience, describing the challenges of 2025 as “painful blessings.”

The mother of two used the moment to show strength and gratitude as she stepped into 2026.

Annie, who rose to fame through Nollywood and is widely known as the former wife of legendary singer Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2Baba, has remained in the public eye for both her career and personal life.

Over the years, she has built a reputation for speaking openly about her experiences and drawing strength from family.

She shared her reflection on Instagram on January 7, 2026, while celebrating the arrival of the new year.

In her words, Annie explained that the past year tested her in many ways but also shaped her.

“DESPITE All that 2025 threw at me. AN EXTREMELY PAINFUL BLESSING. Despite it all, I STAND,” she wrote.

A Year of Transition

2025 was a turning point for Annie. In January, 2Baba announced their separation, and she later reintroduced herself publicly as Annie Macaulay at the Headies Awards, declaring that she was single.

She described her daughters as her “backbone,” highlighting the role of family in her journey.

The actress later cleared her social media, thanked her support system, and spoke about moving forward with dignity.

Annie also shared her hopes for future relationships, saying she wanted a bond where both partners grow healthier, happier, and wealthier together.

Away from personal reflections, Annie made notable public appearances. She visited actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, in Abuja, joined them on official duty at the National Youth Service Corps headquarters, and secured her first endorsement deal after the separation.

By October, she was back in the spotlight at Lilian Afegbai’s birthday party, and later appeared in viral clips with Tiwa Savage and celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry.

Annie described this stage of her life as her “soft life era,” marked by peace of mind and boundaries.

Fans flooded her comment section with messages of love and support.

Fans celebrate Annie's resilience

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@blessinghans said:

"I'm excited you didn't allow the storm to swallow you Annie ❤️❤️❤️God's not done with you yet, go girl 🙌👏"

@lilian.apolot commented:

"Love from Uganda. You are a strong woman. We love you ❤️❤️❤️"

@kokospecial_ wrote:

"The only African Queen we know @annieidibia1 😍😍😍😍"

@hog_wigs reacted:

"Only one Africa Queen 👑 for life ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@chyjennyaugustine opined:

"I really envy celebrities cuz people hear their voices and stand with them must of us are going through more than this at the hands of men but who do we run to except God, love you Annie keep winning, please just need your prayer ma"

@joy_ce_payne said:

"You have honored our gender oo. My prayer is that no woman should become miserable because a man left them. Keep shining and winning Queen 👸🏾 ✨️ 🫶🏾"

Source: Legit.ng