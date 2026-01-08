Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama have cried out over their safety following a call from the police

In the video, the actress said she and the cleric’s alleged baby mama were in danger, claiming the pastor had been making threats

Both women broke down in tears at some points, as the woman’s son tried to comfort her and wipe her tears

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has cried out that her life and that of Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama, Ebere, are in danger, claiming the cleric has been making repeated attempts to threaten them.

In an emotional video, the actress alleged that someone she described as Pastor Chris Okafor’s aide told her to send his alleged baby mama away so that he could “sort her out.”

She added that the woman could no longer leave her house due to the threats they had allegedly been receiving.

Sharing what the cleric was said to have told her about the pregnancy, Ogala claimed that Okafor denied being responsible.

She further alleged that the cleric asked her if she knew any kidnappers, which made her fear he wanted to get rid of the woman. She also claimed that the cleric had made a lot of forgeries which his alleged baby mama is aware of.

Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama begs for help

Also in the video, the mother of one was seen breaking down in tears, with Ogala joining her. She appealed to Nigerians for help, saying her life was in danger due to multiple threatening messages.

Ogala further claimed that Ebere had only ₦5,000 on her when they met and that she had to send her ₦100,000 to assist her.

Doris Ogala speaks on police invitation

In the recording, the actress alleged that aside from an initial police invitation, she was also contacted by another police station in Maitama.

According to her, she was informed that a magistrate court had filed a defamation case against her and that she was required to report to the station.

Recall that the controversy began after Pastor Chris Okafor’s engagement photos surfaced online.

Since then, Ogala has continued to accuse the cleric, while also sharing claims about what he allegedly did to his alleged baby mama.

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress about Pastor Chris Ogala. Here are comments below:

@_j_h_e_n_ stated:

"Please let’s be attentive to all this …. Before we hear justice for so so person."

@zikaokeke shared:

"How does he feel comfortable asking u about kidnappers. Are u a hoodlum or Taliban. Wetin una dey date sef."

@doradeedollarblog2 said:

"When she wears this dress. it’s a problem."

@expensive_lifestyle001 wrote:

"So all of una wey he sleep with know say he be bád person and una still continue dey sleep with am all cus una wan become Mummy G.O aby una wan become Mummy Trevor."

@donavera_true_gifts commented:

"Omo see the little boy, wiping away tears from his mum got me so emotional."

